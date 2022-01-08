Andrew Reiner: A mental health epidemic threatens young adults

For a decade, we have witnessed spikes in anxiety and depression among millennials and Gen Z, but clearly the pandemic has amplified this epidemic. One study conducted at nine universities found that 35% of undergraduates and 32% of graduate and professional students suffered from major depressive disorder, while 39% of both populations experienced chronic anxiety. (These rates in depression are twice as high as they were in 2019, while anxiety levels are 1.5 times higher.)

And a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that 66% of young adults with less than a high school diploma were struggling with at least one adverse mental health symptom. Students of color, from low-income backgrounds, with LGBTQ+ identities and/or those who struggled with the pivot to online instruction suffer the most from these forms of mental illness. The same Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that young adults ages 18 through 24 were the demographic group most likely to have suicidal thoughts — especially males.

If all of this were going to change with vaccinations, that would be great. But it won’t. A 2020 longitudinal study conducted by British researchers found that the mental health fallout from feelings of intense loneliness can last for up to nine years in children and adolescents.