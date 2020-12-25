Ann McFeatters: We must safeguard democracy

We have matured as a nation in the past four years as much as any other four-year period in our 200 years. We know now that democracy is remarkably vulnerable to an authoritarian power grab. We know that the three branches of government are not co-equal. And we may have actually learned that absolute power corrupts absolutely.

And history repeats itself.

One hundred years ago, Woodrow Wilson said not a word about the Great Influenza. A century later, a U.S. president lied about the dangers of another pandemic and then ignored it to try to win reelection. Thousands and thousands have died, but the ploy might have worked; millions were swayed. Millions still believe the lies despite 86 judges firmly insisting there is no evidence of widespread fraud. But, then, gullibility has often shown up in the national psyche. (There was actually a party called the Know-Nothing Party. It was full of conspiracy theorists, advocated restricting immigration and forbidding the foreign-born from ever voting and favored secrecy and Protestants. It was also highly popular.)

So how do we safeguard democracy?

First, we need an informed electorate and we must agree on facts. If we each would go out of our comfort zones to tap more than our usual sources of information, that would help. Being a citizen is not easy; it’s not for the lazy.