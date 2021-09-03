Anna James and Andrew P. Stephenson: N.C. could benefit from Virginia's deal

The state you live in shouldn’t determine whether you have access to health care, but right now, it does.

North Carolina is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid. As a result, many individuals across the state who work full time are stuck: they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but are unable to afford health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Oftentimes, this means making only slightly more than the income threshold to qualify for Medicaid.

These individuals fall into what is known as the Medicaid coverage gap.

In 14 counties across North Carolina, almost one in four working adults ages 19 to 64 are without health insurance — and the ranks of the uninsured grew significantly in North Carolina during the pandemic. Without the safety net of health care, hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina’s health care system is vulnerable, too, particularly in rural parts of the state. Seven rural hospitals in North Carolina have closed over the past decade, and many more are vulnerable or at risk of closing. Hospital closures can be devastating to a community, forcing those in need of care to drive long distances and irreparably weakening the local economy.