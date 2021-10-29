Aryaman Shukla: Why the COP26 climate summit matters to youth

Every school in Forsyth County is currently bringing awareness toward the environment, climate change and the COP26 conference being held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. It is the young all over the world who will face the adverse impact of climate change in the coming years. Therefore the under-20 group is hearing one particular high pitch much better than others, just when another meeting of countries on combating climate change is around the corner.
This time the annual Conference of Parties (COP), as the U.N. meeting on climate change is called, will be held in Glasgow. The COP meeting was first held in Berlin in 1995 and was referred to as COP1. The COP26 this time takes place a couple of months after the IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released its latest and most scary report about global warming. IPCC consists of experts appointed by the U.N. for assessing the science related to climate change. Their sixth report, released in August, called for urgent and immediate climate change action plans because the world is headed towards a 1.5 degree increase in temperature.
This means that the wildfires we saw in Oregon, the landslides in the Himalayas in India or the floods in the Netherlands and Germany can become a permanent feature of our landscape. The first country to disappear because of rise in sea waters due to global warming will be the tiny Indian Ocean nation of Maldives, once a favorite holiday resort for the Bill Gates family.
Since global warming cannot be stopped overnight, the best option is to slowly limit the amount of global warming by reducing human emissions of heat-trapping gases and soot. To achieve this, countries at COP26 will announce their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reduce gas and soot emissions. But any serious attempt to combat climate change should go beyond vigorous enthusiasm that calls on everyone in the world to act decisively.
There is the big question of money.
India alone will require $ 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars, or $170 billion every year, till 2030 to achieve its NDC. But in the last four or five years it has raised or received only $17 billion every year. This means it has resources equal to only one-tenth of what is required.
The fate of poorer countries is even worse.
Who will pay for this? Developed countries including the U.S. have committed to provide more money to developing countries to act on climate change. Developed countries also owe responsibility for having contributed to greenhouse emissions during their journey of industrialization. Europe and the U.S. are responsible for approximately 1.1 degree of warming between 1850 and 1900 during industrialization, when China and India were then largely farming and trading economies.
During his visit to India in September, John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate change, agreed that developed countries should contribute $100 billion to finance technology transfer and adaptation costs.
During Kerry’s visits to other countries in order to generate enthusiasm for COP26, he acknowledged that developed countries have the greatest capacity to combat climate change.
The COP26 therefore needs to find concrete answers on how to finance changeovers by poorer countries to greener technologies.
The world cannot afford to allow this impasse to linger on for long. The frequency and cost of natural disasters is rapidly increasing. The losses in the United States because of extreme weather events have tripled since the 1980s. This impacts insurance companies, individual homeowners, businesses and communities.
Recently, many youth, including Greta Thunberg, Benji Backer and others, have taken on the leading role to emphasize the need to follow science.
At the same time, for a COP26 in Glasgow, all major emitters must demonstrate how they will align their economies with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Alok Sharma, a British politician, is the president for COP26. He has identified four goals for COP26. They are
1. Energy efficiency.
2. Renewables and grid integration.
3. Green hydrogen.
4. And mobilizing sustainable finance.
With hope, COP26 will help us realize the threat climate change poses for the coming generations and speed up the deployment of renewable energy, promote energy efficiency, collaborate on smart grid and storage technology and modernize the electricity market.
Aryaman Shukla is an eighth-grader at Hanes Magnet Middle School. He recently received a national-level award in earth and environment.