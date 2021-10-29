Aryaman Shukla: Why the COP26 climate summit matters to youth

Every school in Forsyth County is currently bringing awareness toward the environment, climate change and the COP26 conference being held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. It is the young all over the world who will face the adverse impact of climate change in the coming years. Therefore the under-20 group is hearing one particular high pitch much better than others, just when another meeting of countries on combating climate change is around the corner.

This time the annual Conference of Parties (COP), as the U.N. meeting on climate change is called, will be held in Glasgow. The COP meeting was first held in Berlin in 1995 and was referred to as COP1. The COP26 this time takes place a couple of months after the IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released its latest and most scary report about global warming. IPCC consists of experts appointed by the U.N. for assessing the science related to climate change. Their sixth report, released in August, called for urgent and immediate climate change action plans because the world is headed towards a 1.5 degree increase in temperature.