When Malix Kulczewski was barely a year old, he began to suffer heart failure.

His parents were terrified, but when they consulted their doctor, they were told that they had three options: Do nothing, have corrective surgery, or undergo a full repair. The Kulczewski parents were confused. In the event of heart failure, isn’t a heart transplant also an option? According to their doctor, not in this case.

Because Malix has Down syndrome, he did not qualify for a heart transplant.

Malix is not the only one. Across the country, children and adults are discriminated against in the organ transplant process due to their intellectual disabilities. This is in spite of the fact that people with intellectual disabilities, like Down syndrome, are highly susceptible to heart defects. But why?

The simplest answer is that the demand for organs is bigger than the supply. There are more than 100,000 patients on the national transplant list. Each of these patients is in a race against time; a kidney, heart, or lung could save their lives. But not enough people who qualify register to donate organs, and not enough people are qualified. This means people on the waiting list often end up waiting in vain. Each year, more than 6,500 patients die while on the waiting list for an organ transplant.

To make this waiting list more efficient so that organs go to people who will be more likely to survive long-term, medical professionals started introducing several factors to judge who should be prioritized for an organ transplant. Many of these indicators take into consideration the quality of life for the patient after treatment.

At first, these indicators sound reasonable. When there is such a low supply of organs, there is little that can be done. However, medical professionals have decided that patients with intellectual disabilities such as Down syndrome have a lower quality of life in general, and therefore should not be given life-saving organs. This is despite the fact that discrimination in the medical field against people with disabilities is explicitly prohibited by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

To say that people with intellectual disabilities are incapable of living happy and satisfying lives is insulting. To withhold life-saving medical care from people because of their IQ score is horrifying. However, the unfortunate fact is that medical professionals base these opinions on outdated data and misinformed studies. Without proper training, education or experience treating people with disabilities, medical professionals will continue to rely on these inaccurate conclusions to judge eligibility for organ transplants.

Malix Kulczewski survived his heart surgery, but his parents are determined to change the law and save others who may have suffered a similar situation. That’s why they’ve worked with lawmakers to pass Malix’s Law, which banned organ transplant discrimination in Wisconsin. More than 30 other states across the country, including North Carolina, have done the same.

In fact, the Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act, a bipartisan bill that would prohibit discrimination in organ transplantation based on disability and ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to organ transplantation, was introduced in Congress two years ago. It was prompted by Charlotte Woodward, a sociology major at George Mason University with Down syndrome. Her family realized the injustice of disability-based discrimination in organ transplants and worked with government officials and lawyers to get a federal law introduced. While the bill has still not been passed, government officials and citizens alike are advocating for it. Should the Charlotte Woodward Act become law, it would represent a huge step forward in fighting disability-based discrimination.

Having a disability in no way diminishes a person’s value or quality of life. They simply must live their life in a different way than others do. We have to acknowledge these differences and account for them, instead of simply pushing aside people with disabilities and letting them suffer. People with disabilities should have the same access to medical care that anyone else in this country has.

February 14 was National Donor Day. Please visit organdonor.gov to sign up to be an organ donor if you haven’t already done so.