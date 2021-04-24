Asmithaa Vinukonda: Malaria deserves more attention

The disparity in global health is not something that is often discussed.

Wealthy nations never admit that when a disease no longer affects their territory, they tend to disregard the disease and its death toll. Such is the case with malaria. Today, the world sees around 300 million malaria cases each year, with at least half a million of them ending in death. The statistics show the need, so why is there almost no public awareness of the malaria crisis?

Simple. It no longer affects countries with the resources to battle it.

In 1951, malaria was eliminated from the United States. In 1975, the entirety of Europe was declared malaria-free. As more countries beat malaria, it was perceived as less of a threat.

Yet developing countries are still struggling 141 years after the malaria parasite was discovered.

In many developing countries, malaria is still the leading cause of death and disease. Nearly half the world’s population lives in areas at risk of malaria transmission. In 2019, 94% of deaths related to malaria were in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region, which encompasses most of South, Central and West Africa.