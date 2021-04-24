Asmithaa Vinukonda: Malaria deserves more attention

The disparity in global health is not something that is often discussed.
Wealthy nations never admit that when a disease no longer affects their territory, they tend to disregard the disease and its death toll. Such is the case with malaria. Today, the world sees around 300 million malaria cases each year, with at least half a million of them ending in death. The statistics show the need, so why is there almost no public awareness of the malaria crisis?
Simple. It no longer affects countries with the resources to battle it.
In 1951, malaria was eliminated from the United States. In 1975, the entirety of Europe was declared malaria-free. As more countries beat malaria, it was perceived as less of a threat.
Yet developing countries are still struggling 141 years after the malaria parasite was discovered.
In many developing countries, malaria is still the leading cause of death and disease. Nearly half the world’s population lives in areas at risk of malaria transmission. In 2019, 94% of deaths related to malaria were in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region, which encompasses most of South, Central and West Africa.
Not only is malaria prevalent and deadly, but it is also starting to evade antibiotic treatment as well. Over the past 50 years, it has developed resistance to all antimalarial drugs and previous treatments that aided in controlling it. With no effective and permanent treatment remaining, the best possible way to eradicate malaria is with a vaccine.
But the malaria vaccine has challenges as well. Besides the difficulties of creating a vaccine for a parasite, there is a lack of economic infrastructure in regions most affected by malaria. Therefore, charitable organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the EU Malaria Fund are often the only institutions spearheading vaccine efforts. Therefore, only two prospective vaccines have gained any traction as of now.
The situation is not great. But all is not lost.
Since 2007, April 25 has been designated as World Malaria Day. Every year, participants celebrate the progress made against malaria. Some people use social media to spread awareness and information about the dire situation some countries find themselves in. Others encourage people to donate money to buy bed nets or volunteer for organizations that dedicate themselves to fighting malaria. They’re all fighting in some way against malaria.
This year, World Malaria Day is commemorating the achievements of countries that are approaching and achieving malaria eradication. Additionally, organizations aim to inspire countries that have the potential to eradicate malaria by 2025. Above all, the objective is to demonstrate that zero malaria is in reach for all countries.
But the truth is that no international endeavor can succeed without the support of the people. Whether through forums or seminars, Instagram or Twitter, the people are the driving force behind every movement.