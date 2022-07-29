Asmithaa Vinukonda: The injustice of the Tuskegee syphilis study

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the shutdown of the Tuskegee syphilis study.

The Tuskegee syphilis study was an experiment conducted from 1932 to 1972 by the United States Public Health Service (PHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The goal of the project was to study the progression of syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease that eventually leads to organ damage. At the time, there was no known cure for syphilis. The participants in the study were African American sharecroppers who were told that they were receiving free medical care for “bad blood,” a common term used to refer to various ailments. In total, 600 African American men were part of the study. Around 400 men had latent syphilis, while 200 did not have the disease and were used as a control group. For the next 40 years, these men died, went blind and went insane as researchers and physicians continued to study them.

Although the participants were promised free medical care, they received nothing of the sort. Researchers gave them ineffective medicines and placebos to make participants think they were being treated. When participants stopped attending their appointments, a nurse was hired to drive them to appointments, provide them with hot meals and deliver their medicines. Participants also had their funeral expenses covered, as researchers wanted to ensure they would be able to complete autopsies of the participants after they had died. Additionally, researchers and physicians involved with the study ensured that participants would not be able to receive medical care elsewhere. In 1947, penicillin became the standard treatment for syphilis. None of the participants were given the treatment.

In 1947, after World War II ended, the Nuremberg code was passed to prevent human experimentation without consent. Despite this, the CDC decided to continue the Tuskegee syphilis study for the next 25 years. It was not until a PHS venereal disease investigator named Peter Buxtun found out about the study that things began to change. Buxtun expressed his concerns about the study being unethical to his supervisors but was told that the study would be continued until all the participants had died. Buxtun then leaked the information to the press. In July 1972, a reporter named Jean Heller broke the story, causing public outrage and forcing researchers to shut down the study.

By the time the study ended, 128 participants had died from syphilis or related complications, 40 of the participants’ wives had been infected and 19 of the participants’ children had been infected with congenital syphilis. Only 74 of the test subjects survived.

On the 25th anniversary of the shutdown of the Tuskegee syphilis study, President Bill Clinton formally apologized to the seven remaining survivors. The survivors and their families were also compensated by the government.

But the effects of the study can still be felt. Members of the African American community are still wary of medical professionals and many cite historical injustices such as the Tuskegee syphilis study as part of the reason. However, we have come a long way since the 1940s. Now, participation in clinical trials is strictly voluntary. No one can be forced or deceptively enrolled in a study. Additionally, human research now must be approved by an Institutional Review Board (IRB) before the study begins. Part of this approval includes each subject’s informed consent, which means that the subjects must be fully informed and understand all aspects of the study.

Even though we have made many improvements in how clinical research is regulated, there are still problems with clinical studies. While around 40% of Americans belong to an ethnic minority, only around 15% of patients who participate in clinical studies belong to an ethnic minority. This is due to many minorities being reluctant to participate due to a fear of discrimination. Historical examples such as the Tuskegee syphilis study only feed this fear, causing many minorities to be underrepresented in clinical studies and therefore at risk for many preventable diseases. Without the willing participation of minorities, the entire research/medical community loses critical data and comprehensive information. This gap between research studies and minorities must be addressed promptly.