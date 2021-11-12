Asmithaa Vinukonda: The urgency of antimicrobial resistance

While sifting through old dishes, the Scottish physician found a mold that had contaminated a plate and had begun killing the bacteria it touched. He had found the first antibiotic. But Fleming’s discovery came with a dire warning. In a 1945 interview, shortly after winning the Nobel Prize, Fleming said: “The thoughtless person playing with penicillin treatment is morally responsible for the death of the man who succumbs to infection with the penicillin-resistant organism.”

AMR happens when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. It occurs when antibiotics are misused and overused, overexposing harmful bacteria and fungi to a drug and therefore introducing the greater possibility of a resistant form of bacteria or fungi. In a TED Talk, journalist Maryn McKenna notes that about 50% of the antibiotics given in U.S. hospitals are unnecessary, and about 45% of prescriptions written in doctors’ offices are for illnesses that antibiotics cannot help. As a result, each year in the U.S., at least 2.8 million people are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria or fungi, and more than 35,000 people die each year as a result. Recent studies estimate that AMR could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050. The increasing resistance in pathogens toward antimicrobials is a threat that can have significant implications for the future of our health and our health care systems.