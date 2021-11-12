Asmithaa Vinukonda: The urgency of antimicrobial resistance

In 1928, Sir Alexander Fleming stumbled upon penicillin by accident.
While sifting through old dishes, the Scottish physician found a mold that had contaminated a plate and had begun killing the bacteria it touched. He had found the first antibiotic. But Fleming’s discovery came with a dire warning. In a 1945 interview, shortly after winning the Nobel Prize, Fleming said: “The thoughtless person playing with penicillin treatment is morally responsible for the death of the man who succumbs to infection with the penicillin-resistant organism.”
And so, Fleming predicted resistance to antimicrobials. But it can be argued that even Fleming was not able to predict the true extent of the damage antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has caused.
AMR happens when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. It occurs when antibiotics are misused and overused, overexposing harmful bacteria and fungi to a drug and therefore introducing the greater possibility of a resistant form of bacteria or fungi. In a TED Talk, journalist Maryn McKenna notes that about 50% of the antibiotics given in U.S. hospitals are unnecessary, and about 45% of prescriptions written in doctors’ offices are for illnesses that antibiotics cannot help. As a result, each year in the U.S., at least 2.8 million people are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria or fungi, and more than 35,000 people die each year as a result. Recent studies estimate that AMR could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050. The increasing resistance in pathogens toward antimicrobials is a threat that can have significant implications for the future of our health and our health care systems.
It is alarming how quickly bacteria and fungi can become resistant to the drugs meant to treat them. Penicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus was discovered in 1942, just one year after penicillin’s release in 1941. Daptomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus was recognized in 2004, the year after daptomycin’s release in 2003. The lack of these treatments can lead to higher medical costs, prolonged medical stays and increased mortality. Additionally, AMR can be a significant barrier in eradicating diseases that are common in low- and middle-income countries, such as malaria.
The good news is, there are steps we can take to reduce the spread of AMR. In keeping with Fleming’s warning and the World Health Organization’s guidance, individuals should only use antibiotics that are prescribed by a certified health professional, and patients who have been prescribed antibiotics should not share them with others or save them for later use. Health professionals should review how to take antibiotics correctly with patients and not prescribe antibiotics when they are not needed.
Many large organizations are also making efforts to combat AMR. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are approving new antibiotics, labeling to ensure that they are being prescribed and taken correctly, encouraging the development of new antibiotics, and partnering together to promote public awareness. The WHO holds an annual World Antibiotic Awareness Week from Nov. 18 to 24 in order to raise awareness about AMR. WHO also endorsed a Global Action Plan on AMR (GAP) in May 2015, and has been leading multiple initiatives since.
Although we are already fighting the threat of AMR and are taking action, the cause of AMR cannot succeed without better public knowledge. The majority of the general population either does not understand the dangers of AMR or does not know the challenge even exists. More effort is needed in educating the public and providing resources with which to gain knowledge about the problem. Therefore, global and local level organizations, government, and we as individuals have a responsibility to step up our efforts in educating the public about the dangers of AMR. Perhaps with all these efforts, we can set the world on a path where AMR can be successfully fought off. Yet, till then, Fleming’s warning still rings true.
Until the threat of AMR goes away, we all carry the collective responsibility to mitigate this global health threat and to help prevent deaths.
Asmithaa Vinukonda is a freshman at Forsyth Country Day School.