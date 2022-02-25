Asmithaa Vinukonda: W.E.B. Du Bois: Influential leader of the civil rights movement

The 1963 March on Washington, one of the largest civil rights rallies in U.S. history, was also a time to recognize one of the country’s most important civil rights leaders. The death of W.E.B. Du Bois the day before was announced by Roy Wilkins, who asked the hundreds of thousands in attendance to honor him with a moment of silence.
Born on Feb. 23, 1868, in a town in Massachusetts, Du Bois attended school with his white peers and was encouraged by his white teachers. In fact, he did not even encounter Jim Crow laws until 1885, when he attended Fisk University, a historically Black university located in Tennessee. At the time, Tennessee was a center of bigotry, suppression of Black voices and lynching.
After becoming the first Black person to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard in 1895, he published his landmark study: “The Philadelphia Negro: A Social Study,” in 1899. It was the first case study of an African American community and marked the beginning of his expansive writing career. In it, he introduced his idea of the “talented tenth,” where the most able 10% of Black Americans would receive higher education and be able to lead and guide their peers.
In 1903, in an effort to positively portray the humanity of Black Americans, Du Bois published “The Souls of Black Folk,” a collection of 14 essays. One of the themes of the work was the double consciousness Du Bois said all Black Americans felt, being both American and Black. According to Du Bois, this double-consciousness was a handicap in the past, but could easily be a strength in the future.
Du Bois is perhaps best known for his founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). In 1910, the attendees of the National Negro Conference created the NAACP. It was at Du Bois’s suggestion that they changed the term “black” to “colored” to include dark-skinned people everywhere. Du Bois used his influence as a leader in the NAACP in order to continue to fight segregation and racism. Many joined his cause, influenced by his ideas and reasoning.
However, Du Bois was well known for his disagreements with Booker T. Washington. Washington was the mastermind behind the Atlanta Compromise, an unwritten deal with Southern leaders in which Black Americans would submit to the current racism and segregation, while whites would permit them to receive basic education, some economic opportunities and justice within the legal system. Du Bois felt that Black Americans should fight for equal rights and opportunities rather than accept segregation and discrimination. However, it is important to note that disagreements between Washington and Du Bois only seemed to create animosity between their followers, not between the two men themselves.
Even the U.S. government seemed to take issue with Du Bois’s ideas. In 1950, he became a chair of the Peace Information Center (PIC), which worked to ask governments around the world to ban all nuclear weapons. In United States v. Peace Information Center, the U.S. Justice Department claimed that the “PIC was acting as an agent of a foreign state” and required the PIC to register with the federal government. Du Bois and the other chairs refused, so they were indicted for failure to register. However, the charges were dropped when the defense attorney told the judge that “Dr. Albert Einstein is willing to appear as a character witness for Dr. Du Bois.”
In 1960, Du Bois was able to travel to Ghana and celebrate the creation of the Republic of Ghana. However, the U.S. refused to renew his passport, so as a symbolic gesture, he became a citizen of Ghana. His health deteriorated during his time in Ghana, and he died on Aug. 27, 1963, at the age of 95.
While arguably not the most popular person in the civil rights movement, Du Bois was clearly one of its most important trailblazers. His activism and writings fueled a movement that led to the freedom and rights of every Black person in America today. While we may have a while to go before we reach true equality, we can all thank Du Bois for getting us started.
Feb. 23, 2022, was the 154th birthday of W.E.B. Du Bois.
