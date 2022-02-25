Asmithaa Vinukonda: W.E.B. Du Bois: Influential leader of the civil rights movement

Du Bois is perhaps best known for his founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). In 1910, the attendees of the National Negro Conference created the NAACP. It was at Du Bois’s suggestion that they changed the term “black” to “colored” to include dark-skinned people everywhere. Du Bois used his influence as a leader in the NAACP in order to continue to fight segregation and racism. Many joined his cause, influenced by his ideas and reasoning.

However, Du Bois was well known for his disagreements with Booker T. Washington. Washington was the mastermind behind the Atlanta Compromise, an unwritten deal with Southern leaders in which Black Americans would submit to the current racism and segregation, while whites would permit them to receive basic education, some economic opportunities and justice within the legal system. Du Bois felt that Black Americans should fight for equal rights and opportunities rather than accept segregation and discrimination. However, it is important to note that disagreements between Washington and Du Bois only seemed to create animosity between their followers, not between the two men themselves.