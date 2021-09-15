Beau Phillips: N.C. manufacturers need protection from patent litigation abuse

No one should be surprised that some patents are weak, since there are between 600,000 and 650,000 new patent applications every year and only 8,100 patent examiners to review them. The examiners are obligated to grant a patent unless they can find a reason not to. With an average of only 19 hours to review each patent application, it’s inevitable that some patents that should not be granted — patents that are vague, overly-broad or cover something that is already patented — will be. USPTO issues about 300,000 patents every year. Even if a tiny percentage are “bad,” a tiny percentage of 300,000 patents per year is still a big number.

One of the best ways to stop the lawsuit abuse is to improve the quality of patents before they are granted by the USPTO. At a recent U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Troy R. Lester, the Chief Intellectual Property Counsel of Acushnet, which manufactures Titleist and FootJoy golf products, testified about the need for more resources and “additional sets of eyes” at key points in the patent application and review process. The quality of patents could also be improved under Section 112 of the Patent Act by applying the same standard used by the patent office to review the validity of patents that have already been granted to patent applications. Why not prevent bad patents from being issued in the first place?