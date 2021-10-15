Benjamin Marsh: A plea for the Dreamers

I am pastor to a community that many immigrants call home. I have known many young people brought into America as children, well before they could decide for themselves, who are as American as any native-born U.S. citizen.

Many of these Dreamers — young immigrants shielded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — speak only English, having left their language and country of birth at a very young age. Educated in our schools, they say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem as any American would. Some do not even realize they are not citizens until much later, when they encounter legal hardship or apply for their first job and find they lack papers.

Many have served us well as essential workers during the pandemic, working in health care, education, food service and other frontline capacities. They desperately want to be part of the only nation — the only home — they have ever known.