Benjamin Marsh: A plea for the Dreamers

I am pastor to a community that many immigrants call home. I have known many young people brought into America as children, well before they could decide for themselves, who are as American as any native-born U.S. citizen.
Many of these Dreamers — young immigrants shielded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — speak only English, having left their language and country of birth at a very young age. Educated in our schools, they say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem as any American would. Some do not even realize they are not citizens until much later, when they encounter legal hardship or apply for their first job and find they lack papers.
Many have served us well as essential workers during the pandemic, working in health care, education, food service and other frontline capacities. They desperately want to be part of the only nation — the only home — they have ever known.
In a sermon on Galatians 6, John Calvin wrote of those who would ignore the plight of their fellow humans (I paraphrase here for clarity): He that will exempt himself from helping his neighbors must take on a new shape and show the world that he is no longer a man: for as long as we are of mankind, we must see ourselves (like in a mirror) in the face of a person that is poor and despised, who cannot make it much longer, who groans under his burden, even if he is the furthest stranger in the world to us.
It is a travesty that we in the church would shun those who have come as children, lived as Americans and called our nation home almost their entire lives and say, “Go back to a place you have never known, to a nation whose language you do not even speak.”
I know this happens, because I have seen it happen: a young lady sent back to a country she never knew, of whose language she was ignorant, all because she arrived in the U.S. as an infant. What a shame on us!
The Word of God teaches us in Ezekiel 18:20 that parents’ decisions should not ruin their children’s lives. As such, children should not be held responsible or have their lives ruined because of their parents' choice to immigrate illegally.
Let Dreamers become citizens by putting a pathway in place where they can earn permanent legal status and eventually citizenship if qualifications are met. Let the 640,000 current DACA enrollees we have known, tracked, raised and loved become a part of our nation for good. Moreover, let’s create a program for the kids too young to join DACA initially to see a meaningful pathway to citizenship.
I support the updated Dream Act of 2021 from Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Dick Durban of Illinois, and call upon N.C. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to join them in co-sponsoring it. The act would create a pathway to citizenship for people who:
- Came to the U.S. as children and are without lawful status.
- Graduate from high school or obtain a GED.
- Pursue higher education, work lawfully for at least three years, or serve in the military.
- Pass security and law enforcement background checks and pay a reasonable application fee.
- Demonstrate proficiency in the English language and a knowledge of United States history.
- And have not committed a felony or other serious crimes and do not pose a threat to our country.
We can meaningfully differentiate children raised in America, who long to be Americans, from the border crisis and other ongoing immigration problems. The Dream Act could be paired with reasonable policies to improve border security, creating a package that could address multiple challenges in ways consistent with biblical values.
We can follow the commands of the Bible in giving special care for immigrants, children and refugees. We can ensure that those willing to work, learn and live as Americans can sing with full hearts of the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Benjamin Marsh is the pastor of First Alliance Church in Winston-Salem.