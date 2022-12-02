Benjamin Marsh: Evangelicals, Republicans and immigrants unite

In recent years, evangelicals have become increasingly influential in determining the outcome of elections. When U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis was narrowly reelected in 2020, exit polls found that he won more than 80% of evangelical voters.

Additionally, polling for U.S. Sen.-elect Ted Budd shows proof that the evangelical share of the GOP electorate is only growing. More than 65% of Budd’s voters were white evangelicals, with additional votes coming from the state’s growing Latino, Asian and Black evangelical communities.

In particular, immigration is an issue that is increasingly driving evangelicals to turn out to the polls. That’s because immigration is personal to North Carolinians; more than 800,000 immigrants call North Carolina home and many of these immigrants worship in our congregations.

My own denomination, the Christian & Missionary Alliance, was founded with a love for immigrants and welcomed many Vietnamese refugees following the Vietnam War, with many of them settling in North Carolina. Even today, many churches across North Carolina are working to resettle refugees through World Relief and other resettlement agencies.

Scripture compels us to care for the immigrants in our communities by showing us that God’s heart is for the foreigner and the downtrodden. We know that our Lord was once a refugee fleeing a mad king who wanted to take his life and that Moses led an entire people through the wilderness as immigrants and refugees.

I have the privilege of shepherding a diverse congregation that includes many immigrants. As I counsel members of my congregation, I have experienced firsthand the desire for a fair, legal and safe system for immigrants coming to America.

I have also seen the damage our current system does to working immigrants who cannot navigate our fundamentally unjust and unsafe system as it is. Important leaders of our church — hard-working, godly leaders — have returned to home nations because they were unable to successfully navigate America’s complicated immigration system. Families doing everything they are supposed to do according to the letter of the law still wait decades to become Americans.

In addition to the personal disappointments that members of my congregation have experienced, the economic consequences of delayed immigration reform are also hitting North Carolinians close to home.

Delayed immigration reform is driving high inflation rates and a nationwide labor shortage that is causing skyrocketing grocery costs. Meanwhile, our border remains unsafe and border crossings become sensationalized stories in our news media.

Evangelicals know that now is the time for immigration reform. Recent polling conducted by Lifeway Research shows that over 70% of evangelicals believe it is important that Congress pass immigration reforms this year before the new Congress takes over in 2023.

The most urgent policy concerns for evangelicals are addressed by three bipartisan bills: the Dream Act, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act. The solutions that would be provided by these three bills are supported by four in five evangelicals, who want bipartisan legislation that would allow Dreamers to pursue citizenship, ensure a reliable number of screened, legal farmworkers and strengthen border security.

Addressing immigration reform also has a meaningful impact on evangelicals’ behavior at the polls, with more than 60% of evangelical voters saying they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate who voted for these priorities. A mere 7% of evangelicals would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supported immigration reform.

Evangelicals are tired of one Congress after another kicking this issue to the next while blaming the other party. They want Republicans — including our U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — to negotiate solutions with Democrats now.

This new Lifeway study makes clear that GOP elected officials who lead on immigration have very little to lose — and much to gain — in a future GOP primary, and they could make large gains among Hispanic evangelicals by evidencing care for immigrants while also strengthening border security.

Evangelicals crave leadership on immigration reform. Now is the time for leaders to rise up and provide the solutions we need.