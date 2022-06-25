Bennett Rainey: The corn farmer on Peace Haven Road

Years ago, before COVID and when Truist Field was still BB&T Ballpark, there was a slender old fellow who lived on Peace Haven Road, about halfway between Robinhood and Country Club. His house sat on an acre or more of land that I drove by multiple times every day. Next to his house was a corn field.

A corn yard might be a more accurate description. Or a large home garden with around a dozen rows of corn. Either way, it was big enough for him to have to spend most of his days tending to his crop.

I never met the man and do not know his name, but I enjoyed watching his corn grow. I admired how much pride he took in maintaining his garden of corn. Year after year, he’d be out there, always alone, driving his tractor, toiling away and doing whatever it was that a suburban farmer needed to do to grow corn.

It takes a lot of hard daily work to maintain a garden. So even on days when I didn’t see the old man working in his yard, I knew he’d been out there. There was a sense of comfort in seeing his corn grow because of what it communicated about the man who grew the corn.

Consequently, there was a sense of sadness the day the corn stopped growing. With the old man gone, the weeds came in. The garden that had been loved and cultivated for so many years passed away with its gardener.

The seasons changed and the property fell silent until an estate sale confirmed what I already knew. The land was sold, and bulldozers have moved in. Grading and construction are currently underway. It’s bittersweet. While I know the old man’s patch of land enjoys being cared for again, I regret not knowing more about the man who used to care for it.

The corn farmer on Peace Haven brought character and soul to our community in the same way Andy Griffith brought it to Hollywood. He connected us to a simpler time when people grew their own vegetables and hung their clothes on a line. He worked hard and seemed to do as much as he could with what he had until the day he died.

I never stopped to tell the man how much I appreciated his garden and his dedication to it. It’s just not something that people do. But sometimes maybe it should be.

Our community is the sum of the contributions of the people in it. Big or small, positive or negative, all contributions matter. While we honor the most positive contributions and give undeserved attention to the most negative, we often hold our tongue when it comes to the smaller positive impacts. But small positive contributions, and the people who make them day after day, form the backbone of our community. We do not need to erect statues in their memory, but we should show and communicate our appreciation for their contributions.

Bennett D. Rainey is an attorney. He lives in Winston-Salem.