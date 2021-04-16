Bill Blancato: Celebrate Earth Day by calling Congress

Fossil fuels — coal, petroleum and natural gas — have given us a comfortable quality of life. They heat and cool our homes, cook our food, manufacture and transport the goods we buy, and transport us to work, to see family, to shop, to vacation and to go to just about every other place we visit. There is no denying that fossil fuels have made our lives better, but there’s a cost.

One of those costs was the January 1969 oil spill off Santa Barbara, Calif., which killed sea birds and marine mammals such as dolphins and elephant seals and fouled more than 30 miles of coastline. That oil spill spurred Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson to organize the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, which led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and passage of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts. Thanks to actions taken in response to that disastrous oil spill, the air got cleaner, our waterways got cleaner, and no American rivers have caught fire since the River Rouge and the Cuyahoga River burned in 1969.

Things got better, but we keep incurring costs for using fossil fuels. Some are easy to see, like the Exxon Valdez and BP Deepwater Horizon oil spills, or the Duke Energy coal ash spill into the Dan River, but some are less visible and don’t make the front page of the newspaper or the nightly news.