Bill Blancato: EVs strengthen our economy and security

Wikipedia’s web page “1949 in the United States” lists several notable events: the arrival of the first Volkswagen Beetle in the U.S., the creation of the NATO defense alliance, a best picture Oscar for Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet” and the births of George Foreman, Meryl Streep, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen. It doesn’t mention something that’s had a more profound impact on our economy and security than anything since: The United States became a net importer of oil.

From the 1859 discovery of oil in Titusville, Pa., through 1949, our economy grew and prospered with domestic oil. But since then, we’ve depended on foreign oil, which gives oil-exporting countries undue power over us. The need to keep oil flowing has caused economic disruption, led us into wars and enriched authoritarian regimes such as Russia and Iran. It helps fund an authoritarian, theocratic regime in Saudi Arabia that honors neither freedom of speech nor freedom of religion.

Dependence on foreign oil has challenged both Republican and Democratic administrations. In 1973, during President Nixon’s tenure, an Arab oil embargo caused a 40% increase in gas prices and long lines at gas stations, and it helped lead to a severe and extended recession that brought high unemployment and inflation.

In late 1978, during President Carter’s term, Iranian oil workers went on strike to protest the abusive rule of the Shah. Iranian oil output dropped to zero, causing a global shortage that led to a doubling of gas prices by the end of 1979. That shortage also fueled inflation that wasn’t stamped out until after a recession in the early 1980s.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, a tiny country with large oil reserves. Because the United States was importing half its oil, President George H.W. Bush said Iraq’s invasion threatened America’s economy. He organized our allies to expel Iraq from Kuwait, and the resulting war — though short — cost 383 American lives. Disruption to the oil markets helped trigger another recession.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provoked the most recent oil shock to our economy. While the United States did not import much Russian oil, the impact on world oil markets was enough to send gas prices here soaring.

Every president since Richard Nixon has recognized that America’s dependence on foreign oil threatens our economy and national security. All have talked about the need to end dependence on foreign oil. Almost 50 years ago, Nixon announced policies to make the United States energy-independent by 1980. It didn’t happen by 1980 and still hasn’t happened.

Last year, the U.S. consumed 19.4% of global oil production, almost 20 million barrels a day. We produced only 11 million barrels a day, a shortfall of more than 8 million barrels. We can’t shake free of foreign oil, and we can’t pump enough oil of our own to solve this problem.

Electrifying the transportation sector, America’s biggest user of oil, is our best hope of reducing this addiction. Instead of oil, American vehicles can be powered by lithium-ion batteries. The United States is blessed with some of the world’s largest lithium deposits: The Salton Sea in California has enough lithium to meet 40% of worldwide demand, and North Carolina’s Piedmont region also has large lithium deposits. Instead of powering vehicles with foreign oil, we can power them with batteries manufactured here with lithium mined here.

In 2006, President George W. Bush spoke about the need to break America’s addiction to oil: “By applying the talent and technology of America, this country can dramatically improve our environment (and) move beyond a petroleum-based economy.” America now has the technology to kick its oil addiction.

What will happen when the United States breaks its addiction to oil? About 10% of Russia’s economic output is exported oil. For Saudi Arabia, it’s 27%. For Iran, about 17%. If America dramatically reduces its oil consumption, these countries will face serious economic impacts and lose influence on the international stage. Breaking the addiction to oil will free the American economy from the vagaries of the global oil market making us stronger and more secure.