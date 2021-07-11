Bill Blancato: N.C. economic experts: Time to act on climate

Carbon Price

A national price on carbon dioxide emissions offers the most cost-effective policy lever for reducing carbon emissions. Carbon dioxide is a pollutant created during the production of many goods and services across the economy. These pollution emissions impose indirect damages on other members of society through rising temperatures and changes in precipitation. When polluters do not pay for the damages they inflict, we experience a market failure — the unregulated economic system does not deliver an efficient outcome for our society.

A carbon price corrects the market failure by sending a clear price signal about the damages of carbon pollution to market participants and makes both consumers and producers pay for damages they cause. In particular, a carbon price creates incentives for producers to use cleaner inputs and encourages consumers to use or purchase less pollution-intensive goods. Notably, a carbon price achieves the necessary emissions reductions at the lowest possible cost to American households and businesses.

Carbon Dividend