Bill Blancato: We're losing the Outer Banks

North Carolina’s Outer Banks are a beautiful natural wonder, rich with history. Unfortunately, sea level rise caused by global warming is washing them away.

On Jan. 4, the Winston-Salem Journal reported that N.C. 12 had washed out between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, which is the third time since September that ocean overwash closed the road. Rising seas are taking away the land, along with some important North Carolina history.

Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the New World on Aug. 18, 1587, on Roanoke Island. The pirate Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, was slain in November 1718 in Ocracoke Inlet. Successful aviation began when the Wright brothers made the first controlled, powered aircraft flights near Kill Devil Hills in December 1903; that feat has been commemorated on N.C. license plates since 1982.

The Outer Banks contain Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States, and Nags Head Woods Preserve, one of the best remaining examples of a mid-Atlantic maritime forest. Climate change threatens the Outer Banks’ natural beauty, historical sites and tourism industry, as increased temperatures send sea levels higher.