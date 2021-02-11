Bill Donohue: All the boats and the rising tide

Many would like to believe the aphorism that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Even in the best of times, it simply is not true. Hope has certainly arrived on the tide of new and more plentiful vaccines, but hope is not an economic or value-based scale.

I live with a great deal of hope in the disability community and our mantra is to support each other — all disabilities — even though we know some carry a morbidity and sympathy ratio far different than others. That was the case earlier this month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised Down syndrome up the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Research has documented that those with Down syndrome are 10 times more likely to die when contracting the virus than “neuro-typical” patients. Thank you to the CDC for recognizing this. One wonders, however, if it was the rapid research, brought to the CDC by earnest advocates, or the extensive study the CDC conducted across vulnerable populations that changed the status.