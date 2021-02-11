Bill Donohue: All the boats and the rising tide

Many would like to believe the aphorism that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Even in the best of times, it simply is not true. Hope has certainly arrived on the tide of new and more plentiful vaccines, but hope is not an economic or value-based scale.
I live with a great deal of hope in the disability community and our mantra is to support each other — all disabilities — even though we know some carry a morbidity and sympathy ratio far different than others. That was the case earlier this month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised Down syndrome up the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Research has documented that those with Down syndrome are 10 times more likely to die when contracting the virus than “neuro-typical” patients. Thank you to the CDC for recognizing this. One wonders, however, if it was the rapid research, brought to the CDC by earnest advocates, or the extensive study the CDC conducted across vulnerable populations that changed the status.
We have both Down syndrome and FSH-muscular dystrophy at our house. Our lived experience suggests to us that the decreased respiratory muscles of the latter makes them far more susceptible than Down syndrome alone. Surely the Muscular Dystrophy Association has the research to advance in this regard. But what of the relatively under-advocated challenges faced by those with Guillain-Barre, cerebral palsy or cystic fibrosis? Are they just slow on the opportunity uptake?
This is not a new problem. Polio and nearly every other disability-related disease has faced the reality that they followed Helen Keller in the chronology of legislative and civic awareness. Services and foundational support for sight and hearing impairment were solidified early in our history of care and concern for those developmentally delayed in some fashion or less able than others. The problem has always faced an uphill battle for social, medical or psychological balance.
Even Veterans Affairs, with far more lobbyists and sympathizers, faces funding challenges for physical and mental resources.
It’s a tragic scale that must measure the economic value of potential. Can you compare one person’s projected life span and taxpaying ability with another’s rehabilitation potential? Do the side effects of sleep apnea, which often accompanies Down syndrome, get measured against an amputation or dual PTSD diagnosis with addiction or depression? Different abilities; different disabilities.
The CDC’s challenges are not much different than funding calls for other national and state services. Theirs is just more urgent. What of the 14,000 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in North Carolina who wait on a list for home and community-based services called the Registry of Unmet Needs, funded by a Medicaid Innovations Waiver? Substance abuse, auto-immune disorders, dementia and mental health challenges are ever-present in emergency rooms and jails, but ever-clouded, absent the alarming or well-defined labels of autism spectrum disorder, traumatic brain injury or shaken baby syndrome.
Jumping as a priority for those who attempt to stem the tide of our nation’s ills is a never-ending battle. It is a daily fight for those whose vulnerabilities appear less urgent, inspirational or cutely portrayed by hospital foundations or ice-plunging media darlings.
The new vaccine is a chance for the young and healthy among us to reflect with gratitude that we are not sitting at the decision-making scales of the CDC or state leadership, which parses these streams of anguish. But, we are all only temporarily abled, and each of us sits in a different boat.
Bill Donohue is a leader of the N.C. Waiver Action Team. He and Deborah Woolard are the parents of a son who has a rare disease combination of FSH (facioscapulohumeral) muscular dystrophy and Down syndrome. He lives in Winston-Salem.