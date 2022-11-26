Bill Donohue: If I had a hammer …

If I had a hammer, I’d pretend I was as strong and patient as state Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who first lowered his hammer on North Carolina’s intransigent legislature and its fickle state agencies in 2020. He demanded that our elected and appointed officials listen and respond to court decrees dating back to the Olmstead decision of 1998, citizen cries from across the state about the injustice practiced toward those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. He demanded to see a plan for home and community-based services for those seeking relief from institutionalization. “Give them a choice,” he argued.

Two years and voluminous appeals later, he has laid bare the tragic, systemic neglect of inaction. The violation of state law has continued with no measurable goals or timelines and he is fed-up.

Earlier this month, Baddour set benchmarks that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services must achieve to properly provide services for the more than 16,000 North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They include shifting at least 11,300 individuals from institutional settings to community-based settings by Jan. 1, 2031, via an Innovations (Medicaid) Waiver slot. They include home skill-building, intensive recovery support and transitional living for each individual receiving services. The state has until July 1, 2032, to reduce the number of recipients on the state’s Registry of Unmet Needs to zero. That includes over 800 Forsyth County residents.

The North Carolina Waiver Action Team and scores of other advocacy nonprofits agree. They’ve hammered in the morning, hammered in the evening, all across the state for years. It’s been #2Long2Wait.

Disability Rights North Carolina had warned DHHS prior to its 2017 filing and the judge gave both of them and others ample time to file appeals. It seems, however, a judge can’t just send an overdue invoice to the state’s money managers and service providers. The ruling is just the first volley thrown between DHHS and the legislature, not so much to pay the bill, but to come up with a plan to implement the ruling — then the money fun begins.

No hammer in itself can resolve all the burgeoning issues now facing the I/DD community, from the 16,000 in the growing Registry of Unmet Needs to the sparsity of service providers to the continuing concerns for intensive care facilities. Baddour speaks to the danger, the warning and is ringing our bell.

If I had his hammer, I’d offer the Department of Public Instruction a similar warning, from K-12 health care curricula to the danger of no collegiate certification and caregiver career development. I’d hammer the economic development legislators and Chamber of Commerce heads and remind them of the salary disparities across multi-generational and multi-disability caregiving models.

But mostly I’d say to those who want to tweak the ruling — already spreading false narratives and scare tactics — that a judicial appeal is not the song to be singing. If anything, chanting from the rooftops “Too Long To Wait” is in order. Sitting collectively together at a table is the cost-effective, efficient course to find today’s solutions, knowing these problems are growing more rapidly than ever.

To the recently reelected state Reps. Jeff Zenger, Donny Lambeth and Joyce Krawiec, who understand this financial challenge, hear the bell, count your $6 billion in reserves and get ready for your part. All over this state, we need your harmony.

To DHHS secretary Kody Kinsley, Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, N.C. Council on Developmental Disabilities director Talley Wells and finally Dave Richard, deputy Medicaid secretary, who has sought this solution for 30 years, get out your hammers and make this work.

For Ruby and Jamie, who waited 22 years, for college grads Matt and Bryan and for the 800 in Forsyth County in their second decade of service delays, this is the bell of freedom, the hammer of justice — and indeed, the love between brothers and sisters.