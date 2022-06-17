Brent Campbell: One year of college for free at Forsyth Tech

Hello, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County seniors!

It’s graduation time, and I am so proud of all your accomplishments. You should be too; this is a milestone you will always remember. As you embark on your next journey, I have one last message for you. No, it’s not about inclement weather, or an update on COVID (because you know I’ve been sending those out a lot).

While many of you have solidified your plans for next year, I know there are others still contemplating the next step. That is OK, and I want you to know it’s not too late to make a decision that will change your life — and it’s free!

Forsyth Tech’s Class of 2022 College Commitment guarantees free college to any Winston-Salem/Forsyth County graduating senior. In fact, Forsyth Tech has taken this commitment a step further — it is available to anyone graduating from any North Carolina high school (including homeschool and online school). Not only are they covering tuition, but also books and fees for any student — no matter their background or income level. If you’re walking across one of our stages in the coming days, you can walk into your first year of college completely debt-free.

The best part: There is no catch. Forsyth Tech is a fantastic partner with our district and community. Its mission is to be a place of promise for all students. It knows that allowing graduating high school seniors at least one year of free college will help them achieve their dreams and earn family-sustaining wages. It will start students on a path to success.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to transfer to a four-year university, to receive a one-year welding diploma or even to finish at Forsyth Tech and become a registered nurse. Forsyth Tech has so many opportunities. From IT and cybersecurity to nursing and radiography, from business administration and accounting to plumbing and aviation, the programs at Forsyth Tech offer education, skills and training for everyone, no matter what they’re interested in.

Still thinking it over? Here are some more things for you to consider:

If you aren’t sure of the path you want to take, but you know an undergraduate degree is in your future, I encourage you to think about attending Forsyth Tech for the first year or two. You’ll get a great college experience — free of charge, with time to figure out which next step is right for you. And, I know you’ll experience the same level of success — you’ll still be on track to graduate with your peers at a four-year school if that is the route you ultimately take. The bonus is your first year will be free!

And, college isn’t for everyone. If you have plans to enter the workforce sooner, there are many, many programs to help you do just that — debt-free. Interested in public safety? Forsyth Tech has programs for firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Like working on cars, motorcycles and things that go? Forsyth Tech’s Transportation Technology Center has the only Toyota T-TEN program in the Southeast (along with many other programs). Did you know Forsyth Tech’s new Aviation Technology Lab is one of only five in the state that is connected to an airport? If you become an aviation technician, you’ll have an income earning potential of up to $45 an hour. Now, imagine being able to study any of those things and graduating with your degree, diploma or certificate without paying tuition or fees for an entire year.

You cannot miss this one! No matter your post-graduation plans, free college for at least one year is not something most get the opportunity to receive. I know I sure didn’t.

As you celebrate your success, if you’re still contemplating what’s next, I encourage you to consider this free opportunity and take advantage of Forsyth Tech’s vast resources.

Now is a great time to make plans for fall. If you have questions or need help applying and getting registered for classes, go to scholarship.forsythtech.edu.

Brent Campbell is chief marketing and communications officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.