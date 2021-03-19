Brian Dickerson: Donald Trump champions the right to die in COVID-19 vaccine message

In a nod to polls suggesting that many citizens of MAGA nations remain reluctant to vaccinate themselves against the virus he once dismissed as a hoax, Donald Trump recommended Tuesday that his supporters should roll up their sleeves.

If they feel like it, that is.

“It is a safe vaccine, and it is something that works,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo in a Tuesday evening appearance on “Fox News Primetime. “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it — and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”

But in a good-people-on-both-sides codicil that was pure Trump, the ex-president gave pandemic skeptics an escape hatch, adding: "We have our freedoms, and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also.”

Got that, sons of liberty? There's a safe, free medical treatment available that may save your life, but you have a sacred right not to take it.

This is essentially the creed championed by the late Dr. Jack Kevorkian, even if Trump's support came two decades too late to keep Kevorkian out of prison. (The ex-president may not be in the vanguard of the right-to-die movement, but he's still light years ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court.)

Finally listening to Dr. Fauci