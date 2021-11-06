Burley B. Mitchell and Henry P. Van Hoy II: Legislature undermines the rule of law

Sen. Berger’s statement takes a wrecking ball to separation of powers and demeans Lee.

From our founding, our state constitution has given an independent judiciary the solemn duty to declare what is the law for every case that comes before it, including whether or not an act by either the executive or legislative branches violates the constitution. The judiciary is accountable to the rule of law and not to the legislative or executive branches. Once the judiciary has established the rule of law for the case, the legislative and executive branches of government hold the companion duty to assure the rule of law is fully implemented. This principle is fundamental to our democracy.

That legislators believe they can ignore constitutional obligations without check by the courts should profoundly disturb all citizens. That some legislators demeaned a judge acting in accordance with law, thereby undermining judicial independence and authority, is equally disturbing.

Article I, Section 35 of the N.C. Constitution provides: “A frequent recurrence to fundamental principles is absolutely necessary to preserve the blessings of liberty.” Fundamental principles include the doctrines of separation of powers, judicial review and the rule of law administered fairly and impartially by an independent judiciary.

We, the people, must insist that our elected officials and the judiciary abide by, and honor, these principles. We, the people, must defend these principles against all attacks, including attacks against the last line of defense of our democracy — the judicial branch.

Burley B. Mitchell is a retired chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina of Raleigh. Henry P. Van Hoy II is a practicing attorney in Mocksville.