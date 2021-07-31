Byron Williams: A constitutional price for suppressing votes

Portions of the language in Section 2 predate the 19th Amendment (women’s suffrage) and the 26th Amendment (lowering the voting age to 18), but it nevertheless affirms that any state that denies the right to vote to anyone legally entitled will lose members in the House of Representatives.

Is it a draconian step? Perhaps. I think it is worthy of consideration. Through their legislative actions, Republican-led state legislatures are admitting the only way they can maintain majorities, given the changing demographics, is to reduce the numbers of those who can participate in elections.

According to a recent Pew Research poll, the only demographic where Republicans remain dominant is age 75 and over. If those results are accurate, by the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans will likely lose more of their base support than their Democratic rivals by way of natural attrition.

Subjective ad hominem attacks to titillate fears in the midst of glaring infrastructure needs and a pandemic are hardly the basis for legislative action. Moreover, what does it say about a political party that responds to the largest voter turnout in 120 years, with no proven impropriety, by making voting more difficult?