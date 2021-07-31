Byron Williams: A constitutional price for suppressing votes

“But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the executive and judicial officers of a state, or the members of the legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such state, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such state.”
— 14th Amendment, Section 2
America is delineated by what it was prior to the 14th Amendment and what it became after. Echoing the words of historian Eric Foner, the 14th Amendment represents part of America’s Second Founding.
The 14th Amendment redefined citizenship, acknowledging equality along with liberty as the nation’s stated civic virtue. As some have offered, before the 14th Amendment, the United States was a plural noun; after the 14th Amendment it became singular.
When the 14th Amendment is referenced in our contemporary public discourse, it is usually in the context of Section 1’s due process or equal protection clauses. Though not discussed with the frequency of Section 1, Section 2 may have relevance for a time such as this.
Portions of the language in Section 2 predate the 19th Amendment (women’s suffrage) and the 26th Amendment (lowering the voting age to 18), but it nevertheless affirms that any state that denies the right to vote to anyone legally entitled will lose members in the House of Representatives.
Is it a draconian step? Perhaps. I think it is worthy of consideration. Through their legislative actions, Republican-led state legislatures are admitting the only way they can maintain majorities, given the changing demographics, is to reduce the numbers of those who can participate in elections.
According to a recent Pew Research poll, the only demographic where Republicans remain dominant is age 75 and over. If those results are accurate, by the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans will likely lose more of their base support than their Democratic rivals by way of natural attrition.
Subjective ad hominem attacks to titillate fears in the midst of glaring infrastructure needs and a pandemic are hardly the basis for legislative action. Moreover, what does it say about a political party that responds to the largest voter turnout in 120 years, with no proven impropriety, by making voting more difficult?
Just as Southern planters during the antebellum slavery era eschewed research and development, opting instead for brutality to maximize profits, Republican legislatures use fear, thinly veiled racism and unsubstantiated claims for the allure of immediate gratification rather than compete in the marketplace of ideas. This is not the first time such efforts have been implemented, as Black codes, poll taxes, grandfather clauses, et al, bear witness.
I believe there is a case to be made under Section 2 of the 14th Amendment. Several state legislatures have potentially abridged the voting franchise of some citizens, including those who might ostensibly support the Republican Party. Such practices are the basis for representation in said states to be reduced. In short, restricting the franchise should result in losing House seats.
It is unlikely the requisite political courage exists in the House of Representatives to take such bold action. But this is a real-time civics lesson that we’re failing. Will Republican legislators be allowed to undermine the ethos of our Second Founding?
Moreover, this is not the moment to retreat behind the refuge of false equivalency, sophomorically decrying both sides as guilty.
Why am I critical only of Republican malfeasance?
The answer is quite simple: Both sides are not guilty of seeking to garner power by means beyond the jurisdiction of our democratic guardrails. The issue is not policy differences but an infringement to our public morality.
The makeup of the American citizenry today is more brown, more gay and more gender-neutral than the one conceived by the founders. But liberty and equality remain the hallmark of the nation’s civic virtue. It is the threat to this latter consideration and not party affiliation where my concerns rest.
The unproven cacophony of “stolen elections” that justifies the efforts to suppress voting is the cynical appeal of a party whose base is shrinking and whose ideas are vapid.
The Republican Party is relying on methodologies, extrapolated from the dark side of America’s historical narrative and updated for 21st century consumption. Either they don’t understand this reality or they just don’t give a damn.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.