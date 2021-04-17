Byron Williams: A descent from decency to absurdity

Nothing says desperation like reaching into the bowels of absurdity for one’s defense.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is African American, recently compared calls for him to resign following sexual assault allegations against him in 2019 to the murders of George Floyd and Emmett Till, during the state’s first debate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
“We can’t just talk theoretically about what generally happens, but we have a real-world example where I was falsely accused in 2019,” said Fairfax. “Everyone here on the stage called for my immediate resignation, including Terry McAuliffe. ... He treated me like George Floyd. He treated me like Emmett Till — no due process, immediately assumed my guilt.”
Fairfax’s tragic trope was in response to a debate question about the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the death of Floyd, nothing about the calls for him to resign. With no regard for the impact his words might have on others, Fairfax sought to transform tragedy into a convenient oft-repeated talking point.
Adele McClure, executive director of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, tweeted, “Disgraceful, Justin has repeated his appalling comparison to Emmett Till since 2019. My heart goes out to survivors tonight as Justin Fairfax continues to repeat these traumatizing & harmful talking points that will replay again & again. This harm is not new & cannot continue.”
Not since Camille Cosby’s 2018 op-ed that outlandishly compared her husband Bill Cosby’s 2018 conviction on sexual offenses to that of Till and Darryl Hunt has a high profile African American displayed how out of touch he was with reality. Hunt, from Winston-Salem, was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 19½ years imprisoned.
I’m in no position to assess the veracity of charges against Fairfax, but I recognize a political huckster.
It has been often stated: “Crisis doesn’t create character: it reveals it.” Fairfax’s character, or lack thereof, was revealed as he willfully embraced the pathetic and unseemly. The moment anyone declares they have been treated like George Floyd or Emmett Till, the point is nullified before the sentence is complete.
The temerity of Fairfax’s bombastic non sequitur was horrendous. It is hard to imagine that anyone outside of the International Brotherhood of Uninformed Sociopaths would grant legitimacy to Fairfax’s ridiculous statements.
It’s sad to witness a once rising star, his attained privilege apparently slipping away, feeling his only recourse is to seek the refuge of crude racial comparisons.
Virginia’s lieutenant governor serves part-time. In September 2018, Fairfax parlayed his annual $36,321 salary by securing a position with the prestigious law firm of Morrison and Forrester as a partner. He subsequently resigned after being placed on leave amid the allegations of sexual assault.
Floyd and Till will forever be etched in the American narrative for the sheer absurdity of their respective deaths. I’m hard-pressed to see how that compares to calls for Fairfax to resign in the midst of charges of sexual assault.
For McAuliffe to have treated Fairfax like Floyd would have necessitated that he kept his knee on Fairfax’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while calling for his resignation. For the Till analogy to be applicable, Fairfax would have needed to be beaten, lynched and mutilated by McAuliffe and several cohorts as they demanded his resignation, prior to throwing him into the Shenandoah River, only to have his bloated and unrecognizable body rise to the surface three days later.
Had Floyd or Till received due process, it is quite possible we wouldn’t know their names. But we do know them. They are emblematic of low moments in the American odyssey.
Due process is a concept enshrined in the Fifth and 14th amendments of the Constitution; it has no jurisdiction in the court of public opinion, the platform Fairfax carelessly used to offer his shameful remarks. As the state’s current lieutenant governor, a lack of due process would have robbed him of the office without a formal procedure.
Fairfax has shown himself to be a sad narcissist, self-identifying through the narrow prism of victimhood in his waning pursuit to become Old Dominion’s 74th governor. He demonstrated that he has no regard for history, truth, reality or the pain he potentially causes when intoxicated on self-aggrandizement.
Racism remains the gold standard of America’s arrested development — the nation’s unresolved paradox. It does not need a political huckster to use false analogies as the last line of defense to protect him against potential irrelevance.
It seems appropriate to recall Joseph Welch’s 1954 query of Sen. Joseph McCarthy: “Have you left no sense of decency?” The answer, in Fairfax’s case, seems self-evident.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.