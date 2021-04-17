Byron Williams: A descent from decency to absurdity

Floyd and Till will forever be etched in the American narrative for the sheer absurdity of their respective deaths. I’m hard-pressed to see how that compares to calls for Fairfax to resign in the midst of charges of sexual assault.

For McAuliffe to have treated Fairfax like Floyd would have necessitated that he kept his knee on Fairfax’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while calling for his resignation. For the Till analogy to be applicable, Fairfax would have needed to be beaten, lynched and mutilated by McAuliffe and several cohorts as they demanded his resignation, prior to throwing him into the Shenandoah River, only to have his bloated and unrecognizable body rise to the surface three days later.

Had Floyd or Till received due process, it is quite possible we wouldn’t know their names. But we do know them. They are emblematic of low moments in the American odyssey.

Due process is a concept enshrined in the Fifth and 14th amendments of the Constitution; it has no jurisdiction in the court of public opinion, the platform Fairfax carelessly used to offer his shameful remarks. As the state’s current lieutenant governor, a lack of due process would have robbed him of the office without a formal procedure.