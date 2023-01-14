Byron Williams: A few words from Mr. Faust

My name is Johan Georg Faust. Though I died in 1541, my legend has allowed me to live throughout the ages.

Many are aware of my existence even if they are unaware of the origins. My name has transformed into an adjective, “Faustian,” as a way to note someone willing to sacrifice personal integrity for power or material gain. I was known for my erudition. Dissatisfied with my life, I made a deal with Satan, exchanging my soul for unlimited knowledge and worldly power.

By the time Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s play about my life was posthumously released in 1832, the term “Faustian bargain” had taken hold in the public consciousness; and there I have remained, until now.

It seems, after several centuries, I now have company. “McCarthian,” named for newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is a companion term that must be added to the lexicon as a vapid form of ambition where one must publicly forgo any pretense of a soul or dignity. McCarthy humiliated himself through 15 rounds of voting, only to provide comedic fodder for late-night TV hosts and political cartoonists.

McCarthy sold his soul for a better office. He yielded to the will of nihilistic neophyte politicians who call themselves the “Freedom Caucus,” which is akin to a lion pride re-branding itself as the “vegan coalition.”

McCarthy has no one but himself to blame. Lest we forget, he slunk down to Mar-a-Lago to beg for forgiveness and seek the blessing of President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor after publicly placing him at the epicenter of the Jan. 6 attack.

McCarthy doesn’t understand the position he coveted. To be an effective speaker of the House is the art of herding disparate cats. But McCarthy’s shameful tactics to become speaker included self-flagellation and neutering so that he enters the office, third in succession to the line of the presidency, as arguably the weakest House speaker in the history of the republic.

Former President Lyndon Johnson famously stated, “Power is where power goes.” McCarthy’s power has flown south for the foreseeable future. At the very least, it is sealed and safely tucked away in an undisclosed location, most likely in one of the Freedom Caucus’ offices.

What price has McCarthy’s limited, but unbridled ambition exacted on American democracy? Did McCarthy’s concessions to become speaker make it difficult to secure the votes to fund the federal government or raise the debt limit?

The recalcitrant behavior of an extreme cluster of House Republicans, which McCarthy was willing to pacify in exchange for the mess of pottage contained in the speaker’s chair, demonstrates they have little interest in the responsible role of governing. They prefer the speaker be more ceremonial, with the power inherent to the office evenly distributed to their incompetent hands.

The basic functions to keep us safe and secure would cease to exist should this group of nihilistic wingnuts that McCarthy’s ambition emboldened have their way.

Raising the debt limit reflects the nation’s full faith and credit, the ability of America to be a leader on the global stage. Calling for internal brinkmanship, President Biden’s immediate predecessor has already released an unhinged statement that House Republicans should refuse to raise the debt ceiling unless the president repeal every piece of legislation passed over the previous two years.

It’s unclear if the Freedom Caucus is listening to the former president, but McCarthy can only chirp in protest from the sidelines because no one is listening. No one fears his repercussions; he is essentially a toothless tiger.

Given McCarthy’s naked pursuit of political power and his willingness to hold America’s status in the world hostage, to call him an empty suit would be disrespectful to the hardworking men and women that make up the garment industry.

McCarthy, like many others led by blind ambition, will be unable to pay the bill when it comes due. He chose to be the neutered politician who relishes his hour upon the stage, but will soon be forgotten. He’s speaker only because the other McCarthy (Charlie) turned it down; he reportedly didn’t want extreme Republicans putting words in his mouth.

I look at Kevin McCarthy with contempt. If you’re going to sell your soul, the reward should at least have value. What he did wasn’t Faustian; he sold his soul for a title and new office. I played for much higher stakes.