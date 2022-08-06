Byron Williams: A new attempt at old-fashioned 'othering'

“Mississippi Goddam” is a 1964 protest song performed live by Nina Simone at Carnegie Hall. With its disarming show tune melody, the song is a scathing critique of Black inequality, particularly in the South.

Some 58 years later, we might alter the title of Simone’s song by transposing “Mississippi” with “Florida.”

It seems the Sunshine State, under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has decided the best way to improve the economic and social conditions of its state would be define certain groups, based on race, gender and sexual orientation, as somehow outside the vaunted status quo, to deem them as “other.”

The state has recently led phantom charges against the 1619 Project and critical race theory, even finding the latter embedded in certain math books, which the state’s Department of Education was obligated to ban. To further “protect” students, the state issued further bans on selected books.

Earlier this year, Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law notably prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity for students kindergarten to third grade in Florida’s public schools or instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” regardless of grade.

To combat President Biden’s appeal to common decency, Florida’s education commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr., recently told school leaders, in a widely distributed memo, that the federal policies are “not binding” in Florida and “should not be treated as governing law.” Diaz was specifically referring to the Biden administration’s goals to strengthen protections for transgender students under the federal Title IX gender equity law.

Alex Lanfranconi, director of communications at the Florida Department of Education, also chimed in: “President Biden is attempting to force his radical agenda on Florida schools by holding hostage programs our students need.” He added: “Our schools have no obligation to follow this federal guidance and will not be threatened into submission.”

If one were to search for the “legitimacy” in the Florida argument, one might cite the 10th Amendment, which reads:

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Within the Venn diagram of federalism, education falls within the jurisdiction of the states. However, there is also the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2) that establishes the Constitution, along with the federal laws pursuant to it, as the “supreme law of the land,” thus taking priority over any conflicting state laws.

It is, however, much easier to locate the illegitimacy of this argument. It is difficult to see how such policies, along with corresponding rhetoric, make Florida better; it doesn’t. In fact, one would be hard pressed to realize a moment in the American narrative when deeming some group of Americans as “other” has produced a net plus for the nation.

Armed with the empty calories of supposition and fear, this is an old playbook that has been modernized for 21st century consumption. It is homespun in a toxic yarn that professes to be on the vanguard of American values.

It harkens back to an era when life was “simpler,” which in actuality meant voices of difference were marginalized into submission. But it reflects the worst type of politics because it is merely unbridled ambition that uses the worst aspects of the human condition, temporarily forming a winning coalition. It does not address one’s fears, it simply assuages them.

Such practices are an informal admission that one does not have an answer to, say, the potential collapse in Florida’s property insurance market. How does “othering” transgender students address the challenges to Florida’s environment, which Economist Magazine dubbed simultaneously as the “state’s biggest asset and greatest liability”?

Under DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has improved the playbook made famous by a long line of predecessors for 21st century consumption. This is what Willie Stark from “All the King’s Men” would look like if the book were written today instead of 1946.

Though it may be an old playbook, it is effective because it taps into the primordial instincts of fear. It does not appeal, as Lincoln stated, to “the better angels of our nature.”

I suspect DeSantis, et al., know this. But cynically speaking, it doesn’t matter.