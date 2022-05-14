Byron Williams: A new threat to America’s right to privacy

Should we formally bid adieu to the cherished right to privacy? Should we eulogize the constitutional protection that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito offers as “not deeply rooted in the nation’s history”?

Though the right to privacy does not specifically appear in the Constitution, it is a right, nevertheless, that the majority of Americans living today have known.

We have behaved as if the right to privacy was an unimpeachable right. Obviously, some of us were wrong. It was a right that has only existed since 1965, when the court concluded in Griswold v. Connecticut that privacy was embedded in the penumbra of rights found in the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution.

Though it quickly became a cherished American ideal, the right to privacy stood on the unpredictable foundation of stare decisis — the doctrine that courts will adhere to precedent by previous courts when making their decisions.

But if a court decides, as did the current Supreme Court, as did the Warren Court when overturning Plessy v. Ferguson, that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, then precedent becomes a secondary consideration.

The tenuous nature of the right to privacy notwithstanding, there is something antithetical to the American narrative when a right once enjoyed has been revoked, as Prohibition bears witness. Privacy may not be vacated, but it will be limited in scope going forward.

Roe was decided on the constitutional foundation of privacy; its erosion, in any capacity, should be concerning to all Americans. Concluding that Roe is largely a gender-specific issue ignores the interrelated nature of truth.

Because rights are inextricably linked, the 19th Amendment that prohibits voting discrimination based on gender is not exclusively about women any more than the 14th Amendment should be viewed solely through the limited contours of slavery. These amendments made the nation better, moving it closer to the initial 1776 commitments to liberty and equality.

Those who wish to justify removing the right to privacy from the catalog of protections guaranteed by the Constitution because it is not explicitly stated must dwell in the contradictory world that does not include the Ninth Amendment.

The Ninth Amendment states: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Though the Ninth Amendment does not protect a certain right, such as speech or due process, it advances the scope of the Constitution beyond what was originally committed to parchment.

To devalue the right to privacy because it does not appear verbatim in the Constitution is to be on the other side of James Madison, who authored the Ninth Amendment to ensure the Bill of Rights was not seen as exclusively granting the people only the specific rights outlined.

The Ninth Amendment is the pressure release that allows the radicalism initially articulated in the Declaration of Independence and codified by the Constitution to keep pace with an ever-evolving society. The contrarian belief is borne out by the regressive jurisprudence that’s prime to strike down Roe. What would prohibit the current Supreme Court from placing other privacy cases on the gallows, in moral jeopardy?

But the downfall of the right to privacy did not begin with the leaked Supreme Court opinion. Each time we collectively said nothing when this right was threatened strengthened the case of the opposition.

Whether motivated by our fears of the crisis moment, the conveniences offered by technology or the naiveté associated with the belief that any rollbacks on civil liberties were reserved only for malefactors, were we not guilty through the silence of consent? Did we not aid and abet the erosion of the right to privacy, making us unindicted co-conspirators?

Perhaps our eulogy should extend beyond the right to privacy to something even more central to the nation’s ethos. It’s not just overturning Roe; when the Court gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, it led to a plethora of state laws designed to make voting more difficult.

Decisions that expand First Amendment privileges such as speech and religious liberty to corporations are unduly harmful to the rights of the individual. And the potential rollbacks for consensual sex, marriage equality and other once-protected civil liberties have placed us at the precipice of an Orwellian nightmare. The once-mythical dystopian state in which there is great suffering and injustice may be applying for formal recognition.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.