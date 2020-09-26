Byron Williams: A pertinent question of legacy

When President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court in March 2016, it became a barometer as to how far America had drifted from its stated values. With Republicans holding a majority in the Senate, they collectively decided, given Obama had less than a year in office, the incoming president should nominate the next justice. It was McConnell as majority leader who felt that since an election was underway, “the American people” should decide the next Supreme Court justice.

With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, suddenly Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, are engaging in some fuzzy math whereby eight months is too soon in 2016, but less than 60 days before the election in 2020 is more than ample time.

Without some unforeseen occurrence, which is not out of the question in 2020, the requisite votes are there to confirm the president’s nominee. But what may appear as a short-term GOP victory may prove to be a long-term defeat, not only for them, but more importantly, for the nation.