Byron Williams: A victorious return and the power of love

In 1963, when the University of Alabama received the applications of Vivian Malone and James Hood, two Negro students who qualified for admittance, they were forwarded to Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Wallace sent instructions to his staff, stating, “Do what y’all did to Autherine Lucy.”
Wallace’s instructions were the precursor to his infamously standing in front of the schoolhouse door displaying his choreographed opposition to Malone and Hood’s admittance. But who was Autherine Lucy?
Lucy, largely a footnote in history outside of Alabama, was the first Negro to attend the University of Alabama, in 1956. She recently passed away at age 92.
Born in Shiloh, Ala., Lucy obtained a two-year teaching certificate from Selma University in Alabama before completing her undergraduate work in English at Miles College, a private historically Black liberal arts college in Fairfield, Ala., in 1952.
She applied for a master’s degree at the University of Alabama. She was accepted until university officials discovered that she was Negro and promptly told her that a mistake had been made and she would not be welcome.
So began a legal fight that culminated in 1956 — nearly two years after the Supreme Court found segregation in public schools and colleges unconstitutional in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision — when Lucy became the first Black student at the University of Alabama.
On the third day of classes, a hostile mob assembled to prevent Lucy from attending class. The police were called to secure her entry to her classrooms, but that evening, the university suspended Lucy on the grounds that it could not provide a safe environment. University officials also claimed that Lucy slandered the university, which gave them grounds for permanent expulsion.
As one of the tragic outcomes of the Lucy affair, the University of Alabama developed a systematic approach of discouraging Negro applicants. It included hiring private investigators to conduct an extensive background check that would indicate anything that might place the applicant in an unfavorable light.
Willie Painter and Ben Allen were private investigators assigned to conduct background checks on Malone and Hood. Painter and Allen were described as having a long background in investigating Negro applicants, yet their efforts to come up with anything that could be used against Malone and Hood were futile. Al Lingo, who had been appointed by Wallace to head the Alabama Highway Patrol, was assigned to investigate the Negro students. Though he had limited law enforcement experience, he did come with a reputation of being “hell on (n-word).”
Malone’s reason for applying to the University of Alabama is particularly noteworthy. Unlike James Meredith, she was not interested in proving any political point by challenging the status quo. She had enrolled at Alabama A&M, a historically Black university in Huntsville. But Alabama A&M did not offer an accredited accounting program, and the University of Alabama did. She had the grades to transfer. Were it not for the political and social whirlwinds surrounding her, Malone’s decision to transfer would have been the type of pragmatic decision any student in her situation would have been expected to make.
Painter and Allen’s failure to dig up any dirt on Malone and Hood called for Wallace to demand a more expansive investigation, but that effort also proved unsuccessful. Other than skin color, the university’s tradition and Wallace’s racist populism, there was simply no reason to refuse Malone and Hood from entrance into the University of Alabama.
But attempts to intimidate Malone and Hood in 1963 were the established playbook created to prohibit Lucy’s admittance in 1956, orchestrated by a governor committed to making the state of Alabama the citadel of segregation.
In 1980, the University of Alabama overturned its horrendous ruling and Lucy returned to the Tuscaloosa campus in 1982, receiving the master’s degree in elementary education that had been her original intention in 1956. In 2019, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university
A building on university campus once named for a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan was renamed Autherine Lucy Hall in February. During the ceremony to rename the building in her honor, Lucy was also proclaimed a “master teacher.”
At the ceremony Lucy said, “If I am a master teacher, what I hope I am teaching you is that love will take care of everything in our world.”
Lucy’s courageous love certainly helped to transform the University of Alabama.
