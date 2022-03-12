Byron Williams: A victorious return and the power of love

On the third day of classes, a hostile mob assembled to prevent Lucy from attending class. The police were called to secure her entry to her classrooms, but that evening, the university suspended Lucy on the grounds that it could not provide a safe environment. University officials also claimed that Lucy slandered the university, which gave them grounds for permanent expulsion.

As one of the tragic outcomes of the Lucy affair, the University of Alabama developed a systematic approach of discouraging Negro applicants. It included hiring private investigators to conduct an extensive background check that would indicate anything that might place the applicant in an unfavorable light.

Willie Painter and Ben Allen were private investigators assigned to conduct background checks on Malone and Hood. Painter and Allen were described as having a long background in investigating Negro applicants, yet their efforts to come up with anything that could be used against Malone and Hood were futile. Al Lingo, who had been appointed by Wallace to head the Alabama Highway Patrol, was assigned to investigate the Negro students. Though he had limited law enforcement experience, he did come with a reputation of being “hell on (n-word).”