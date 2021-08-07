Byron Williams: Absolute liberty vs. rule of law

“Your liberty to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins” is a concise summation of America’s definition of liberty.
Though there may be some question as to the phrase’s true author, there is less so about its meaning. The 19th century politician John B. Finch may have provided the best summation about liberty’s scope: “Neither in law nor equity can there be personal liberty to any man which shall be bondage and ruin to his fellow-men.”
If reasonable persons can agree that liberty, however defined, must fit within the contours of the aforementioned statements, why are some defining it as unfettered rights conferred to the individual?
As it relates to COVID-19 vaccinations, some are concluding their liberty absolves them of any personal responsibility to their fellow citizens in the midst of a pandemic. Is this not an example of one swinging one’s fist beyond where their neighbor’s nose begins?
Historically, liberty has been easier to maintain than America’s other civic virtue: equality. At America’s inception, liberty was granted an 87-year head start over equality. But America’s inability to uphold its commitment to half of its civic virtue does not grant liberty the superior position.
The belief that somehow a COVID vaccination is an infringement on one’s liberty assumes the concept is absolute. Liberty is not absolute. Absolute liberty would have no use for the rule of law, creating a state of anarchy, hence Jan. 6. If liberty were absolute, one could perhaps posit a cogent argument that they are within their rights to drive drunk, offering that seats belts and airbags absolve them of responsibility.
But it’s not liberty in the abstract, but one limited by the countervailing need for order in society. In the existing public health crisis, there is a need to not abridge the liberties of those choosing not to vaccinate, while protecting those that have.
Moreover, throughout the American narrative, perceived crisis has always been the unknown variable that challenges the civic virtues of liberty and equality. It is nonsensical, during a public health crisis, to offer an understanding of liberty that the nation has never contemplated.
No one should be forced to take the vaccination, but they should not, in my view, be allowed to forgo the notion of ordered liberty that is nearly as old as the republic.
Therefore, the price to attend restaurants, bars, sporting events, concerts, churches, etc., anywhere that can possibly be a super-spreader should require proof of vaccination.
There is precedent for this action. Currently 33 states criminalize the spread of HIV/AIDS transmission. I’m not sure if it needs to be that draconian, as to call for legislative action; it may simply require the power of the White House’s bully pulpit.
Think of it as a reenactment of FDR’s National Recovery Act (NRA). From 1933-1935, local merchants posted signs that read: “NRA Member: We do our part.” Now imagine if there was signage across the nation from local establishments to major sporting events that read: “Thank You for Doing Your Part!” as a way to convey that everyone in attendance is vaccinated.
The liberty of those desiring not to be vaccinated would be intact, as well as the peace of mind of those who took responsibility to be vaccinated.
If you want to attend Cameron Indoor Stadium during Duke men’s basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, or try that new restaurant that everyone is talking about, get vaccinated.
It is sad to read about those who realize the deadly effects of COVID ex post facto, as they request the vaccination after being infected, only to find out it’s too late. It is even sadder to realize that not even a public health crisis is immune from the deadly virus of partisanship.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated adults age 65 and older are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than people who are not vaccinated. People who are partially vaccinated are 64% less likely to be hospitalized.
In Los Angeles County, nearly every COVID case, including hospitalization and deaths, is of an unvaccinated person. Alabama, which has the nation’s lowest vaccinated rate, reports 94% of current COVID-19 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
If individuals feel strongly that COVID vaccination infringes on their understanding of liberty, so be it. Those who would rather roll the dice on shortness of breath, high fever and ventilators, should have that irresponsible option. But no definition of liberty includes the freedom to become a super-spreader.
I question if the aversion to being vaccinated is indeed a valid understanding of liberty, or rather the impetuous musings commonly associated with toddlers. Either way, their swing appears well beyond where my nose begins.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.