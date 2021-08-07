Byron Williams: Absolute liberty vs. rule of law

But it’s not liberty in the abstract, but one limited by the countervailing need for order in society. In the existing public health crisis, there is a need to not abridge the liberties of those choosing not to vaccinate, while protecting those that have.

Moreover, throughout the American narrative, perceived crisis has always been the unknown variable that challenges the civic virtues of liberty and equality. It is nonsensical, during a public health crisis, to offer an understanding of liberty that the nation has never contemplated.

No one should be forced to take the vaccination, but they should not, in my view, be allowed to forgo the notion of ordered liberty that is nearly as old as the republic.

Therefore, the price to attend restaurants, bars, sporting events, concerts, churches, etc., anywhere that can possibly be a super-spreader should require proof of vaccination.

There is precedent for this action. Currently 33 states criminalize the spread of HIV/AIDS transmission. I’m not sure if it needs to be that draconian, as to call for legislative action; it may simply require the power of the White House’s bully pulpit.