Byron Williams: Adding perspective to the accepted narrative

Critical race theory (CRT) is the boogeyman du jour. It has been the subject of school board meetings, state legislatures and cable news opinion shows. That’s quite a following for something that does not possess a common definition.

CRT emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s from legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw and Richard Delgado as a legal framework to explore the idea that racism is a social construct beyond personal bias that was embedded in the legal system. Whether one agrees, the prerequisite should be to raise the clarifying question: Where is CRT being taught or proposed?

Though school districts insist they are not teaching critical race theory, it does not dissuade opponents from frothing at the mouth when using this catch-all phrase so that it also includes any policy that might deviate from the prescribed curriculum.

Then there was (or still is) The 1619 Project. When it was initially published, The 1619 Project consisted of 100 pages, 10 essays and a photo essay, along with a collection of poems and additional stories. Multiple writers through their unique lenses addressed the impact of slavery that began in 1619 into the present day. Yet the sum total of the opposition is based on the factual error(s) in journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ introductory essay.