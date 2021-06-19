Byron Williams: Adding perspective to the accepted narrative

Mark Twain may have said it best: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
History’s cyclical nature is often ignored. We prefer to freely engage in contemporary discourse as if it’s something novel. This is how I view support for and opposition against the concept of “wokeism.”
Simply defined, being “woke” is being alert to injustice. Though commonly associated with matters of race, its implications are much wider.
American history is pregnant with scenarios of wokeism, even if it is known by another name.
The signers of the Declaration of Independence would certainly qualify as “woke.” By examining the injustices sustained by the British Empire, they adopted the radical belief that sovereignty resides with the people.
Abolitionists were part of a “woke” generation. They contributed to Abraham Lincoln’s call to awaken the nation, a rebirth of freedom that government “of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
From suffragists to trade unionists to civil rights workers to LGBTQ advocates, each generation has birthed their unique form of wokeism to close the gap between the words that were committed and the execution of those principles.
The current edition, though with different players and musical arrangements, is the same melodrama that has been running since 1776. I’m largely dubious of the current opposition simply because it conflates wokeism into an array of straw men.
Critical race theory (CRT) is the boogeyman du jour. It has been the subject of school board meetings, state legislatures and cable news opinion shows. That’s quite a following for something that does not possess a common definition.
CRT emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s from legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw and Richard Delgado as a legal framework to explore the idea that racism is a social construct beyond personal bias that was embedded in the legal system. Whether one agrees, the prerequisite should be to raise the clarifying question: Where is CRT being taught or proposed?
Though school districts insist they are not teaching critical race theory, it does not dissuade opponents from frothing at the mouth when using this catch-all phrase so that it also includes any policy that might deviate from the prescribed curriculum.
Then there was (or still is) The 1619 Project. When it was initially published, The 1619 Project consisted of 100 pages, 10 essays and a photo essay, along with a collection of poems and additional stories. Multiple writers through their unique lenses addressed the impact of slavery that began in 1619 into the present day. Yet the sum total of the opposition is based on the factual error(s) in journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ introductory essay.
To offer, as Hannah-Jones did in her essay, “One critical reason that the colonists declared their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery in the colonies,” rightfully deserved pushback, while presenting the statement as the sum total of the project, is disingenuous.
Throughout the American narrative, “wokeism” in its many varieties has always received resistance from the standard bearers of the dominant culture. Change is an uncomfortable bottom-up process that begins as the minority opinion.
Wokeism is not a one-size-fits-all proposition; claimants of this loosely held doctrine have not discovered a “Fountain of Truth.”
But the tenor of the opposition suggests that wokeism is infringing on American history with baseless conjecture. While this could very well be true, it wrongly assumes the accuracy of the American narrative in its present form.
Understanding history includes: what happened, why it is significant and perspective. The initial consideration is fairly straightforward, the second less so, but the third is where things become uncomfortable.
Manifest Destiny was a 19th century cultural belief that American settlers were divinely destined to expand across North America. It is significant because it greatly assisted U.S. dominion in route to becoming a global power. Would the perspective of Native Americans align with that assessment?
Regardless of how dispassionate the historian, he or she can still be unwittingly influenced by perspective. Historians routinely view the story through different perspectives, subjectively emphasizing and deemphasizing.
Moreover, a different perspective does not inherently invalidate the existing narrative. It does, however, offer the possibility of enhancing the contours of the story.
Maybe the point is not to engage in judicious discourse, but to cynically portray wokeism as something meant to invoke added emotionalism.
That the current generation might have a different perspective about an incomplete narrative is not only understandable, but also consistent with the ongoing history of the American experiment.
But if I were Mark Twain, I would be asking right now: “What rhymes with disingenuous?”
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.