Byron Williams: Ali fulfilled Johnson's promise

On Oct. 26, 1970, when Muhammad Ali made his return to the ring after a three-year exile to fight Jerry Quarry, his corner man Drew “Bundini” Brown yelled before the fight, “Ghost in the house, champ! Jack Johnson’s here!”
After recently viewing award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns’ brilliant documentary on Ali, having also seen Burns’ treatment of Johnson years earlier, I too walked away feeling, as did Brown, “Ghost in the house!”
In the larger context, separated by more than a half century, Ali’s story was the continuation of Johnson’s saga. One may conclude that Ali placed a period where Johnson left a semicolon.
Johnson held the heavyweight boxing title from 1908-1915, the first Black man to do so. But it was Johnson’s unapologetic style outside the ring that made him the ire of the general white public. Johnson was arrested and subsequently convicted on charges of violating the Mann Act, which forbade the transportation of a woman across state lines for “immoral purposes.”
It was a racially motivated law directed almost specifically at Johnson, who had numerous relationships, including marriage, with white women. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned Johnson’s criminal conviction.
But Johnson aided and abetted his legal troubles by running ahead of cultural norms, openly flaunting his interracial relationships to a nation that could not conceive of a nonwhite heavyweight boxing champion, let alone one engaged in interracial relationships. Ali, on the other hand, openly demonstrated his devotion to the Black Muslim religion.
The story of Ali would prove to be a much neater yarn if it could be delineated down the fault line of race. But it was largely division based on generation. The virtues of the “greatest generation” were in tension with the counterculture of the 1960s, imbued with distrust.
Ali challenged existing mores in and out of the ring. In doing so, he became one of culture’s unofficial spokespersons, reflecting a dispensation previously inconceivable for any professional athlete.
Ali was vilified for not being sufficiently appreciative of the opportunities he had been afforded as a result of being the heavyweight champion. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Jim Murray said Ali was “The greatest American patriot since Benedict Arnold.” Others compared Ali’s behavior to that of Adolf Hitler.
In hindsight, it is a rather unique observation to conclude an individual was not sufficiently appreciative of the opportunities he had been given when those “opportunities” included that each time he stepped into the ring, he was literally putting his life on the line. But this is the price Ali was forced to pay because his beliefs were ahead of the culture.
Ali knew that, had he served in the armed forces, he would not have been placed on the frontlines. Like previous high-profile celebrities, his service would have been largely confined to troop morale — glad-handing. It could be concluded, therefore, his opposition to Vietnam was not rooted in fear, but on principle based on his religious teachings.
Ali was convicted of draft evasion, sentenced to five years imprisonment and $10,000. On June 28, 1971, the Supreme Court overturned Ali’s conviction. This is the point at which Ali and Johnson’s stories take divergent paths.
Eventually, the culture caught up to Ali’s opposition to the Vietnam War in ways not afforded to Johnson. Largely maligned for his position on Vietnam in the 1960s, the Supreme Court decision set Ali on a path where by the end of the 20th century he would be named Sports Illustrated’s “Athlete of the Century,” widely regarded as the most recognizable man in the world.
It is easy to forget that the individual who brought tears to many as he lit the torch to kick off the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta, his body wracked by Parkinson’s disease, 30 years earlier was a divisive and controversial figure. Amnesia becomes the cure for those who look at Ali and refused to acknowledge that the best years of arguably the greatest boxer in the heavyweight division were denied because the collective discomfort with his being of the Black Muslim faith tradition was greater than the First Amendment protections to religious freedom.
As beneficiaries of 21st century enlightenment, we can see what many in the mid-1960s could not, just as those 50 years into the future will look at this generation. There is a constant, however, within the human condition that is unlikely to change. We will always find those who run ahead of the culture threatening. Their ability to see clearly what is opaque to the majority will always be a cause of great concern.