Byron Williams: Ali fulfilled Johnson's promise

Ali was convicted of draft evasion, sentenced to five years imprisonment and $10,000. On June 28, 1971, the Supreme Court overturned Ali’s conviction. This is the point at which Ali and Johnson’s stories take divergent paths.

Eventually, the culture caught up to Ali’s opposition to the Vietnam War in ways not afforded to Johnson. Largely maligned for his position on Vietnam in the 1960s, the Supreme Court decision set Ali on a path where by the end of the 20th century he would be named Sports Illustrated’s “Athlete of the Century,” widely regarded as the most recognizable man in the world.

It is easy to forget that the individual who brought tears to many as he lit the torch to kick off the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta, his body wracked by Parkinson’s disease, 30 years earlier was a divisive and controversial figure. Amnesia becomes the cure for those who look at Ali and refused to acknowledge that the best years of arguably the greatest boxer in the heavyweight division were denied because the collective discomfort with his being of the Black Muslim faith tradition was greater than the First Amendment protections to religious freedom.