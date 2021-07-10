Byron Williams: America’s glory is in reaching beyond

It seems several readers were prompted to raise critical questions about last week’s column. I received emails that offered Frederick Douglass’ famous 1852 Fourth of July speech was shortsighted because slavery was ubiquitous globally.
As one reader wrote, “How could America be singled out for a system that was practiced worldwide?”
The aforementioned question in the abstract is critical to understanding and appreciating the American narrative. It is also a profoundly American question in that it offers enough accurate information to possess legitimacy, but not enough to be historically precise.
When the Declaration of Independence was signed, offering liberty and equality as the pillars on which America would build its foundation, the world was indeed a bastion of subjugation. It was not until 1776 that it was publicly stated that sovereignty was the province of people not of monarchies. And liberty and equality were aspects of natural law, though one would be hard-pressed to find them working in tandem anywhere else on the globe.
When the argument is put forth that slavery was everywhere, it minimizes the radical undertaking to which the founders of the declaration committed themselves.
For the first time in human history, a nation would commit to fundamental rights for its citizens. By declaring there were certain rights that were unassailable; the role of government was to protect those rights, not adjudicate them.
Unprecedented, at the time, that a nation would declare that sovereignty was not something that rulers could grant to the citizens, it was not theirs to bestow. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were rights that all humans owned, they were inalienable, and it was the role of government to protect these rights. If a government was unable to fulfill this sacred obligation, as the Declaration of Independence offers, it was the right of the people to institute new government.
But the pursuit of these utopian goals has been difficult and the history complicated. Would it be accurate to say that no progress has been made since Douglass’ 1852 address? No! Has the nation surpassed the “more perfect union” threshold? Absolutely not!
But like all great powers in human history, America’s existential threat is derived from within. Offering that in the 18th and 19th centuries slavery was a global phenomenon mitigates the radical nature of the American enterprise.
This was the point of Douglass’ 1852 address; and it embodied the project of Martin Luther King Jr. As King stated in his last speech on April 3, 1968:
“All we say to America is, ‘Be true to what you said on paper.’ If I lived in China or even Russia, or any totalitarian country, maybe I could understand the denial of certain basic First Amendment privileges, because they hadn’t committed themselves to that over there. But somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right.”
It is a paradoxical proposition to set the bar well beyond contemporary standards, only to seek the refuge of the status quo when unable to achieve those lofty commitments.
If a regurgitated status quo were all that America sought, there would have been no need for Abigail Adams to write to her husband John, who was in Philadelphia to articulate why the 13 colonies decided to secede from the British Empire:
“I desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands.”
From its inception to the present moment, there have always been those who looked beyond what America was in practice, reaching for the moral commitments of what it could be.
The United States is a perennial experiment. It is constantly testing whether the fraternal twins of liberty and equality, birthed in 1776, can co-exist. Periodically questioning that radical proposition is the only way America can remain connected to its stated virtues.
But the future of this unprecedented adventure ultimately depends on its citizenry. The American historical narrative is not a Pollyannaish glance backwards but a vital depth perception that fortifies where and why we stand in the present moment.
As New York Times columnist Paul Krugman opined in an August 2017 column:
“More fundamentally, what makes America America is that it is built around an idea: the idea that all men are created equal, and are entitled to basic human rights. Take away that idea and we’re just a giant version of a two-bit autocracy.”
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.