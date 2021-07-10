Byron Williams: America’s glory is in reaching beyond

Unprecedented, at the time, that a nation would declare that sovereignty was not something that rulers could grant to the citizens, it was not theirs to bestow. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were rights that all humans owned, they were inalienable, and it was the role of government to protect these rights. If a government was unable to fulfill this sacred obligation, as the Declaration of Independence offers, it was the right of the people to institute new government.

But the pursuit of these utopian goals has been difficult and the history complicated. Would it be accurate to say that no progress has been made since Douglass’ 1852 address? No! Has the nation surpassed the “more perfect union” threshold? Absolutely not!

But like all great powers in human history, America’s existential threat is derived from within. Offering that in the 18th and 19th centuries slavery was a global phenomenon mitigates the radical nature of the American enterprise.

This was the point of Douglass’ 1852 address; and it embodied the project of Martin Luther King Jr. As King stated in his last speech on April 3, 1968: