Byron Williams: America: 'woke' and exceptional

Question: What is the usual outcome when the public conversation is dominated with binary considerations?

Answer: Arrested development.

That predictable conclusion was on display recently as Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” offered a soliloquy in response to the “woke” take on slavery. To be “woke,” generally speaking, is to be aware of and actively attentive to important societal issues, especially racial and social injustice.

Because “wokeness” is not canonized, its definition is susceptible to the subjectivity of whomever is speaking in the moment. Its overreliance on certainty, while eschewing nuance, renders it vulnerable in the public discourse.

Nuance is not a preferred attribute of “woke” doctrine. It leads with its truth statement, demanding that facts fit within the contours of its conclusions. Anytime one embraces certainty in the realm of social science, forgoing the importance of nuance, they invariably begin with a flawed argument.

Those in opposition to “wokeism” seize on such openings by creating a straw person. This mannequin adorns the worst possible garments, placing “I” in the most unfavorable light, which brings us to Maher’s commentary on the history of slavery.

“Did Columbus commit atrocities?” Maher asked rhetorically. “Of course, but people back then were generally atrocious.” Maher adds, “Everyone who could afford one had a slave, including people of color. The way people talk about slavery these days you would think it was a uniquely American thing we invented in 1619. But slavery throughout history has been the rule, not the exception.”

Maher is accurate but not precise. He violated the Hegelian philosophy that facts alone do not produce truth; rather it is the interrelated nature of facts where truth is realized. Moreover, Maher used facts as an absolutist sledgehammer to counter the certainty exhibited by what he defines as “wokeness.”

Maher’s primary supposition depends on America being just like everyone else globally. In doing so, he ignores historical nuance, thereby devaluing the uniqueness of the American project.

America is not like any other nation for the simple reason the Declaration of Independence is not like any other document. It raised the bar of human dignity.

Five centuries after the Magna Carta was issued and two centuries into the Enlightenment period, the founders of America devised a radical proposition that the people could govern themselves if fortified by a foundation of liberty and equality.

Obviously, the implementation of these ideals left much to be desired. The gap between theory and practice created a third pillar in the American ideal: paradox.

Paradox instigates the tension between the ideals of liberty and equality. Never named, but imbued in the Declaration of Independence, paradox represents the distance between the perfection of those ideals and the imperfection associated with its execution.

What made America different at its founding was the audacious mission statement of the Declaration that created a global paradigm shift. Therefore, its failure to live up to its lofty ideals became more pronounced.

Declaring liberty and equality as its civic virtue, while maintaining the justification to nearly annihilate native inhabitants, enslave others and disenfranchise all but a single group based on race, gender and economic considerations, it placed the nation in moral tension with itself. Moreover, it adopted a caste system based on the social construct of whiteness that still influences the nation.

America’s historical record is pregnant with those on the underside of life petitioning redress, using the words of the Declaration as its moral justification. They looked beyond the inconsistencies of America’s current practices to embrace a vision of what “could be” based on America’s original commitments. Those initial commitments paradoxically created the underpinning for the Civil War as well as the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s.

One of the primary motivators for the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act was based on Cold War considerations. The televised violence in Birmingham in 1963 that went global became an embarrassment for the Kennedy administration as it touted the virtues of democracy in an ideological tug-of-war with the Soviet Union for global supremacy.

Frederick Douglass’ 1852 Fourth of July address, though often conveniently truncated, offered an excellent distillation of America’s virtues and vices.

Meanwhile, Bill Maher and his “woke” adversaries are merely opposite sides of the same coin of certainty. Both oversimplify the complexity of the American experiment in the flawed and feeble pursuit to be right.