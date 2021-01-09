Byron Williams: Another day of infamy

Several hours after the melee was under control, with their political grandstanding having run amok, Congress performed the ceremonial task they were originally charged with.

As an African-American, I found it to be a profound head-scratcher, watching the amount of time required for law enforcement, however defined, to get control of the situation on Capitol Hill. I frankly could not envision something similar if this were an effort led by people of color.

The narratives over the past several years also made it difficult to imagine limited loss of life. That does not mitigate that five people have needlessly lost their lives.

There could very well be logical reasons for the delay that I’m unaware of. But seeing protesters vandalizing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office, it is difficult to imagine an equivalent circumstance and outcome if we simply transpose the malefactors.

This is not a time to reflexively draw false equivalencies to justify what is unjustifiable. Nor can I conceive of mitigating circumstances where one might apply the “on the other hand” scenario, especially when the other holds sedition.