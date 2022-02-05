Byron Williams: Attention needed to preserve democracy

Several readers of this column have concluded that I have spent an inordinate amount of time focused on what some believe is merely an attempt to ensure voter integrity. Though this is my fourth consecutive column on voting, I would not classify my attention as inordinate.
Because of America’s dubious voting legacy, any action under the guise of improving voter integrity hearkens back to the old Cold War axiom, “trust but verify.”
When several Republican-led state legislatures feel it’s their appointed duty to ensure voter integrity by passing laws that are accompanied by the added benefit of political advantage, is that not cause for concern?
With no plausible rationale, these Republican-led legislatures have taken it upon themselves to make the most fundamental and sacred responsibility for a democratic society more onerous. I have no idea if these tactics will pay dividends in the November midterm elections. That’s irrelevant.
The Declaration of Independence was issued in 1776, the War for Independence concluded in 1783 and the Constitution was ratified in 1787, but the United States has only been a full democracy since 1965, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Originally a privilege, based on state provisions, for white male property owners, our pursuit toward that elusive “more perfect union” was forced to make detours in places like Manassas, Antietam and Gettysburg. It fell short when the 15th Amendment secured the franchise for former enslaved males but not for women regardless of race.
The United States was a democracy in good standing between 1965-2013 — less than 50 years for a nation that has touted democratic rule under the Constitution for 235 years.
In 2013, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, struck down Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder. The ruling ushered in a plethora of laws to restrict voting by Southern states previously prohibited by the preclearance provision in Section 5. Moreover, several states not bound by Section 5 also passed laws to make voting more difficult.
It is difficult to accept the voter integrity rationale when the United States has been consistently listed by the Economist Magazine’s Democracy index as a “flawed democracy.”
Flawed democracies are nations where elections are fair and free and basic civil liberties are honored but may have issues. These nations have significant faults in other democratic aspects, including underdeveloped political culture, low levels of participation in politics and issues in the functioning of governance.
It is doubtful that any of the 34 laws passed by the 19 Republican-led state legislatures will move the United States up in the Democracy Index. But I question the sincerity of the architects of this legislation who claim that ensuring integrity was the basis for the new voting laws.
We are somewhere between Queen Gertrude’s observation in Hamlet, “The lady doth protest too much,” and the sage wisdom of my grandmother, “What they’re mad about ain’t what they’re made about.”
We have limped along with self-congratulatory arrogance for being one of the world’s oldest democracies on paper, content with sub-par voter turnout, increasing apathy and a longer legacy of excluding the franchise than expanding it. But it was only after the 2020 election concluded that voter integrity became paramount for some. What changed?
The primary change has been demographics. As the nation becomes browner and more diverse, the Republican Party’s almost exclusive appeal to white voters is increasingly becoming a diminishing return on investment. The Republican Party must either compete in the marketplace of ideas or attempt to place limits on who actually votes. It has seemingly made its Faustian bargain by stoking fears and trafficking in conspiracy theories and innuendo.
The artisans of these newly enacted voting laws have seemingly relinquished any belief in America’s democratic values. The further decline of American democracy is not a price too high for the preservation of their political position. These are the vestiges of a political party that since 1968 has used a portion of its political platform to “other” certain groups. Where are the voices within the Republican Party decrying these actions?
As I stated, I have no idea if this chicanery will be successful. I do know, however, that laws that make it difficult to vote cannot serve the interest of a free people.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.