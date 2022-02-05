Byron Williams: Attention needed to preserve democracy

Several readers of this column have concluded that I have spent an inordinate amount of time focused on what some believe is merely an attempt to ensure voter integrity. Though this is my fourth consecutive column on voting, I would not classify my attention as inordinate.

Because of America’s dubious voting legacy, any action under the guise of improving voter integrity hearkens back to the old Cold War axiom, “trust but verify.”

When several Republican-led state legislatures feel it’s their appointed duty to ensure voter integrity by passing laws that are accompanied by the added benefit of political advantage, is that not cause for concern?

With no plausible rationale, these Republican-led legislatures have taken it upon themselves to make the most fundamental and sacred responsibility for a democratic society more onerous. I have no idea if these tactics will pay dividends in the November midterm elections. That’s irrelevant.