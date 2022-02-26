Byron Williams: Balancing our rights with our responsibilities

The challenge to actualizing our responsibilities rests with the fact that nowhere is it expressly stated. We get glimpses in the preambles of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, but there is no definitive definition of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” nor what it means “to form a more perfect union.”

But we are increasingly endowed with subliminal messages that our responsibilities are limited to members of our own tribe, however defined. This is a clear, concise, but horribly wrong belief system that undervalues the dynamic aspects of the American republic.

The greatness of America is not realized in some canonized uniformity that seeks to silence those with a different perspective, but the willingness to engage in the discomfort of change. It is difficult to realize our responsibility to others if we simultaneously insist on disliking places we’ve never visited, hating people we’ve never met or distrusting things we’ve never tried.

But our responsibility to each other is ultimately a responsibility to the union. It is a tangible reminder of Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”