Byron Williams: Balancing our rights with our responsibilities

The following excerpt was taken from ESPN.com discussing an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets:
“Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren’t competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt. Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is still ineligible to play home games because he isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.”
What struck me was the reason Irving was unable to play. One can certainly debate the efficacy of the New York law that prohibits Irving from playing in New York City, but there is a larger issue in my view. Though Irving is well within his right not to be vaccinated, what about his responsibilities to his team?
The advent of the COVID pandemic has forced us to pose similar questions to citizens of the United States. How do we hold in tension the dual demands of rights as well as responsibilities?
Is being an American citizen solely about one’s rights? Are there also responsibilities toward a larger purpose? Beyond obeying the law, paying taxes, serving on juries and, depending on one’s age, registering with selective service, what are the responsibilities associated with citizenship? Voting? Staying informed? Tolerance? Community?
One could make an argument for all, but the latter questions are of a voluntary nature, and thus more difficult to achieve, but no less important.
Free speech is a constitutionally protected right, but what are my corresponding responsibilities as a citizen? Should I also champion the protection of speech that I abhor because it paradoxically becomes the safeguard for the speech I support?
States that routinely ban books from public schools fall short of their responsibilities as a citizen. It’s not just the abhorrent notion that “big brother” knows best, but it is also an admission that critical thinking is not a cherished value in their educational systems.
Because a text has recorded information in the form of writing or images, typically composed of multiple pages bound together and protected by a cover that is sold on Amazon or found in a public library, does not make it true. I can think of no scenario in which banning a book in a free society made the country better.
The responsibilities conferred to each citizen transcend any perquisites I may establish that demand agreement. It must include those that I would spend a lifetime opposing, while remembering, as I have often stated, it is those who see the world differently that hold the keys to our enlightenment.
The challenge to actualizing our responsibilities rests with the fact that nowhere is it expressly stated. We get glimpses in the preambles of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, but there is no definitive definition of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” nor what it means “to form a more perfect union.”
But we are increasingly endowed with subliminal messages that our responsibilities are limited to members of our own tribe, however defined. This is a clear, concise, but horribly wrong belief system that undervalues the dynamic aspects of the American republic.
The greatness of America is not realized in some canonized uniformity that seeks to silence those with a different perspective, but the willingness to engage in the discomfort of change. It is difficult to realize our responsibility to others if we simultaneously insist on disliking places we’ve never visited, hating people we’ve never met or distrusting things we’ve never tried.
But our responsibility to each other is ultimately a responsibility to the union. It is a tangible reminder of Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
My responsibilities to the union include podcaster Joe Rogan and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — individuals who seemingly hold a different worldview from my own.
As John Donne offers, “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” Likewise, the American experiment does not confer rights exclusively for individual benefit; there are also corresponding responsibilities toward a larger purpose. The trick is finding the appropriate balance.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.