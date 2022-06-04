Byron Williams: 'Blame Biden' misses the point

I recently overheard a woman inquire about baby formula at a local supermarket. The moment she was informed the store had no formula she stormed off exclaiming, “That damned Biden!”

President Biden leading the Western alliance in its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine mattered little. As far as the woman in the supermarket could see, the president was tethered to the empty shelves reserved for baby formula.

It’s 2022, Biden is president, and there’s no baby formula. Who else bears responsibility? This abridged analysis, though it grossly oversimplifies the complexity of the crisis, is the daunting opponent that the president faces.

Make no mistake, the baby formula shortage is indeed a crisis, but it’s not the result of a group of out-of-touch bureaucrats in the Oval Office providing the president with bad information.

According to Datasembly, in the first half of 2021, the out-of-stock rate for baby formula hovered between 2% and 8%. Soon after, it began to take a precipitous rise. Between November 2021 and early April 2022, the out-of-stock rate jumped to 31%. In just three weeks in April, out-of-stock formula rose to 40%, where it currently stands.

As Derek Thompson offered in The Atlantic magazine, the recall for baby formula began in spring 2020. In the midst of a pandemic, baby formula rivaled toilet paper as products consumers frequently hoarded.

In 2021, demand fell, so suppliers cut back production. But a new demand spurred by the increase in 2022 births has placed production in perennial catch-up mode. The other factor leading to the current crisis that Thompson cites is strict regulatory and protectionist trade policy.

“FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulation of formula is so stringent that most of the stuff that comes out of Europe is illegal to buy here due to technicalities like labeling requirements,” Thompson wrote.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) took effect on July 1, 2020, under former President Donald Trump; it discouraged formula imports from our largest trading partner, Canada.

Moreover, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), the government program, is the nation’s largest purchaser of infant formula. As with many domestic crises, the formula shortage became disproportionately pernicious for low-income women and children.

But none of this is germane from the perspective of consumers who simply want baby formula back on the shelves, or the elected officials in Washington where everything is viewed through the cynical prism of political gamesmanship.

Political crisis no longer resides in the bipartisan terrain of problem solving. The prerequisite in our current political climate is an analysis of which party may gain an advantage prior to actually addressing the crisis. But in moments of crisis, people organically gravitate toward the president for results.

Nearly 200 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against providing $28 million in aid to the FDA to address the shortage of baby formula — within days of publicly criticizing the president for not doing enough on the issue.

The cynicism of politics possesses an unwitting ally embedded in the lack of knowledge pervasive in our public discourse.

Last year, Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, boycotted a meeting with President Biden, saying he “broke a promise” to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Recently, Cherelle Griner, spouse of Brittney Griner, the women’s basketball star who has been detained in a Russian jail since February, stated: “There is one person that can go get her, and that’s our president. He has that power. You know, I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it?’ Like, urgently, use it.”

Whether it is meaningful legislation, having a loved one return or access to baby formula, the frustration is understandable. But the linear response to complex problems demonstrates unfamiliarity with our system of government. No president can pick up the phone and get legislation passed, bring Griner home (especially given the current tension between the U.S. and Russia) or have our shelves replenished with baby formula.

Whether it is fair to blame the president for matters beyond his control misses the point; unrealistic expectations accompany the office. But civic ignorance is how apathy metastasizes. Coupled with political cynicism, it quickly becomes malignant within the lymph nodes of the body politic.

Perception can be either an elected official’s greatest ally or most formidable adversary. For Biden, only time will tell, but it’s feeling like the latter.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.