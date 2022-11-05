Byron Williams: Bringing the midterms into focus

The midterm elections are upon us, the unofficial half-time in America’s perennial season of campaigning. Not long after the midterm dust settles, prognosticators will inform us what will happen in 2024.

It will have little bearing on whether they account for the inaccuracies of their previous predictions. Armed with the certainty of the sun rising over the eastern horizon, they will inform us of a potential outcome of an event 24 months away, as if the world will remain stagnant.

Political pollsters may also be looking at the outcome of midterm elections with bated breath. Though never portrayed as an exact science, polling has taken somewhat of a credibility hit over the past several election cycles. They may be looking for 2022 results to return to a semblance of normalcy.

According to Gallup, four in 10 U.S. registered voters plan to vote before Election Day or have already voted, a higher proportion than in recent midterm elections. Significantly more voters plan to vote before Election Day this year (41%) than did in 2010 (26%), the first time Gallup asked the question in a midterm election year.

How many potential first-time voters are galvanized by a specific issue? How many of these individuals have pollsters included in their analysis; and are they likely to vote? These are among the examples that make this year’s election an unknown variable.

Will the traditional norm of the party occupying the White House losing seats in Congress continue? If so, this could be a good year for Republicans.

Which party can effectively scare the voters to the polls with the appropriate doomsday scenario? Republicans, focused on the short term, are offering a version of the Nixonian playbook of law and order along with critical race theory, as the paper mache-coated talking points to conceal their fear-induced appeals to racial animus.

Democrats have opted for the long-term game plan by suggesting the 2022 midterm results may determine the end of democracy. It is only by electing them can Americans thwart the grim reaper from appearing on democracy’s door. Whatever happened to appealing to one’s hopes rather than their fears?

But here we are, wary of the other who does not view the world as we do. We are increasingly becoming a society where facts, innuendoes and conspiracy theories are interchangeable based on one’s desired talking points.

Never before have the words attributed to Groucho Marx been so relevant: “Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”

Though studies have shown that mistaken eyewitness testimony accounts for roughly 50% of wrongful convictions, technological advances can create propaganda in political campaigns so powerful it makes Lyndon Johnson’s infamous 1964 “Daisy commercial” appear as innocuous as an ad for Good Housekeeping.

Such tactics are designed to inform an existing truth or invoke fears, but most importantly, elect a particular candidate. It has very little to do with the primary reason for elections — a momentary backward glance to determine the direction of the next 24 months.

Predictably, someone will use a variation on the seemingly trite expression, “This is the most important election in our lifetime.” Though it sounds like something inspired by the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” it is more than a simplistic truism. Elections are the citizens’ opportunity to cast their vote for the future.

Are we searching for possible rationale, justifying our position, masking our politically incorrect feelings? Does that also include a future that hopes for the elimination of the other party? Do we prefer a future where our particular orthodoxy roams unabated, unquestioned and unchallenged by a viable opposition party? That might sound appealing to some, but hardly consistent with the American narrative. Without the anti-Federalist opposition there would be no Bill of Rights today.

But the die will soon be cast. The people will have answered as to the type of future they desire. We will then spend several days ruminating its meaning before handicapping the 2024 election.

It is an election where dueling sides are galvanized by their fears. Its importance notwithstanding, it remains unclear, regardless of the outcome, if this election will lead to a desired outcome.

The most likely outcome will be George Bernard Shaw’s observation: “Democracy is a device that ensures we shall be governed no better than we deserve.”