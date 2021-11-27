Byron Williams: Burns on Ali: Working toward a conclusion

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has done it once again!
Burns’ recent treatment of Muhammad Ali, in a four-part documentary that aired in September, is a welcomed addition to his historical pantheon that includes: “The Civil War,” “Jazz,” “Baseball” and so many others.
In “Muhammad Ali,” Burns challenges us to view the man, once regarded as “the most recognizable person on earth,” by delving into the nuance, the place where one’s unexamined beliefs are challenged. Burns’ documentary deftly illustrates that Ali’s path to becoming the original G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time), like that of so many other historical figures, was fraught with triumph, challenges, opportunity and shortcomings in order to assist the viewer to develop a three-dimensional portrait that extends beyond the preferred binary observation.
But my initial contention that “Burns has done it once again” offers a double entendre.
Earlier this year, roughly 140 documentary filmmakers signed onto a letter to PBS executives suggesting the service may provide an unfair level of support to white creators, facing a “systemic failure to fulfill (its) mandate for a diversity of voices.”
Given his 40-year relationship with PBS, it is difficult not to view these critiques as levied in part toward Burns. This, however, is not the basis of my analysis. Burns is not opposed to including diverse voices; he is, however, guilty in my view of using them in a rather predictable manner that maintains an unproductive status quo.
It is no surprise that African American commentators would be featured prominently in a documentary on Ali. But it’s equally important that other voices be included. Once an individual such as Ali enters the lexicon of public discourse, he or she is no longer the exclusive jurisdiction of any particular group. Though Burns deftly adheres to this edict in Ali, it is consistently violated in his previous work.
History is not merely a medium to understand what happened, but it also requires one to recognize why said event is significant. Burns’ use of historical voices influences the secondary consideration, and how one reaches a judicious understanding about history.
It is my belief that the peculiar history of Black Americans includes being the moral index for the nation. That does not suggest that Black Americans are any more personally moral than other Americans, but nevertheless it is a legacy that has greatly influenced the nation’s moral compass.
African Americans have been the proverbial canary in the coalmine. Throughout its history, each time America has realized a moment when it moved closer to that more perfect union, it was more often literally or tangentially related to the African American experience.
If the treatment of topics viewed as germane to the African American experience can include voices, as it should, that are outside the African American community, is the reverse not also valid?
Rarely are African Americans used in any of Burns’ films to provide analysis on matters not viewed as “Black issues.” Though I do not assign malicious intent to Burns, it is, nevertheless, a subtle and benign practice that maintains an unhealthy status quo. Moreover, intent is often the false refuge one seeks to absolve themselves of any malfeasance. In this context, it suggests African American acumen is limited in scope to the parameters exclusive to the African American experience.
Enlightenment often occurs when the individual standing on the opposite street corner provides a different perspective. That is not to suggest that the dissimilar viewpoint is the correct one, but it can provide a basis for one to reach his or her conclusion.
I do not consider African Americans to be the exclusive purveyors of America’s truth. But as the philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel offers, facts alone do not reveal truth, but it is within the interrelated nature of facts where truth often is realized.
Is it only the perspective that aligns with the Founding Fathers that embodies the truth about the Declaration of Independence? Should we rely solely on the perspective of the Lewis and Clark expedition to understand the impact of westward expansion?
Clearly, there is more than enough data to conclude Burns’ opposition to the aforementioned considerations. Burns is limited, like the rest of us, by the sum total of his experiences. Admittedly, it is always the easier task to critique what may be lacking in someone else’s project.