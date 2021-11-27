Byron Williams: Burns on Ali: Working toward a conclusion

Rarely are African Americans used in any of Burns’ films to provide analysis on matters not viewed as “Black issues.” Though I do not assign malicious intent to Burns, it is, nevertheless, a subtle and benign practice that maintains an unhealthy status quo. Moreover, intent is often the false refuge one seeks to absolve themselves of any malfeasance. In this context, it suggests African American acumen is limited in scope to the parameters exclusive to the African American experience.

Enlightenment often occurs when the individual standing on the opposite street corner provides a different perspective. That is not to suggest that the dissimilar viewpoint is the correct one, but it can provide a basis for one to reach his or her conclusion.

I do not consider African Americans to be the exclusive purveyors of America’s truth. But as the philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel offers, facts alone do not reveal truth, but it is within the interrelated nature of facts where truth often is realized.

Is it only the perspective that aligns with the Founding Fathers that embodies the truth about the Declaration of Independence? Should we rely solely on the perspective of the Lewis and Clark expedition to understand the impact of westward expansion?