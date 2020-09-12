“I may disapprove of what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it!”
— Voltaire
Voltaire’s simplistic paradoxical quote may serve as the key ingredient in preserving our democratic republic. Though its understanding may appear simplistic, it has been proven sophisticated in its application — too sophisticated, perhaps.
“Canceling,” loosely defined, refers to the practice of withdrawing support for public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. In a contemporary context, “canceling” is generally discussed as being performed on social media in the form of group shaming. Because it is a subjective process, it can bear no definitive definition.
Rooted in arrogance, it is a corrosive cyclical ethos that’s harmful to American experiment. Canceling is a threat to our democratic republic because it is the antithesis of dissent — a concept that undergirded the nation’s founding. It is a self-righteous form of anti-intellectualism ensconced in certainty that has no room for the contrarian perspective. It offers that there is no space for opposing thought within the marketplace of ideas.
Canceling is the contemporary moniker for a process that has been around for some time. McCarthyism, the Senate campaign against alleged communists in the 1950s, was an insidious example of canceling, as was the 1989 fatwa issued by the Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s Supreme Leader, calling for author Salman Rushdie’s death along with anyone associated with the publication of his book “The Satanic Verses.”
This latest version of canceling has not called for the physical death of anyone within its crosshairs. Emboldened by social media, however, the professional death of its intended victim is a primary objective.
I recently spoke with Jonathan Rausch, a fellow at the Brookings Institute and one of the leading thinkers on the subject. He is currently working on a follow-up to his 1993 publication, “Kindly Inquisitors: The New Attacks on Free Thought.” He was one of a group of intellectuals who recently signed an open letter in Harper’s Magazine, voicing concern about the growing momentum of canceling on our public discourse.
According to Rausch, canceling is rooted in propaganda more so than criticism. It naively holds that the "right answer" already resides in its domain. Its mission is to punish opposing thought, seeking to only have its own ideas in the public space, impervious to inquiry.
Rausch also contends that canceling creates “secondary boycotts." This is the belief that an association by others who were the initial target of canceling could result in an unsafe space for them as well.
Former New York Times editorial page editor James Bennett appears to have been a victim of the secondary boycott. Bennett approved an opinion column by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, which called for sending in the troops to quell violence in the midst of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest. Many Times staff people, alarmed at the column, voiced their opposition. Some offered that the piece potentially put New York Times staff in danger. Days later, Bennett resigned.
There is nothing wrong with opposition to Cotton’s opinion. But the manner in which it was handled makes it likely that a precedent has been established by the Times — all opinion pieces are ultimately at the mercy of the subjective feelings of those who protest the loudest.
Canceling is but another example of a concept that I discuss in my recent book, “The Radical Declaration: An Enlightened American Idea,” death by a thousand cuts.
Death by a thousand cuts in a democratic society is a condition in which the nation ignores minor abrasions antithetical to its values in the pursuit of immediate gratification. In isolation, no cut is permanent, but the totality slowly moves the nation away from its foundational precepts.
Have we evolved to the point that dissent must be codified in the public square? If dissent is the oxygen of our democratic values, canceling represents the pillow used to suffocate it.
Institutions of higher learning that create “safe spaces” for students or disinvite speakers because of vociferous opposition contribute to the normalization of canceling. At no time has canceling in its myriad forms made the country better. It is to conceive of a nation void of free thought.
Suppose segregationists were successful in canceling the voice of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s. What if those in opposition to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 canceled those who supported decent working standards? Would we have been better off had we canceled the voices supporting women's suffrage?
The seeds of change are fertilized by dissent. No one’s beliefs are so virtuous that silencing the contrarian perspective can be deemed as a viable option. To do so is to be it at odds with one of the nation’s core tenets.
