Byron Williams: Careening down a hill with no brake

There should not be a mythical statute of the limitations for any president to make a nomination to the Supreme Court. But our democratic norms are too important to only serve at the political whim of one party.

We are careening down a hill paved by arrogance and insularity, leading into the abyss of chaos, while demanding the opposition pull the emergency brake. But the brake was discarded decades ago.

The Barrett nomination has transformed what was once synonymous with Roosevelt’s failed overreach into something that now possesses an air of legitimacy.

Assuming Barrett is confirmed, regardless of which party holds the majority, the Senate will be permanently ensconced in a peevish and retaliatory mentality. It would embody an ethos rivaling President John F. Kennedy’s observations of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, “We cannot negotiate with people who say what’s mine is mine and what’s yours is negotiable.”

Critics are right to be concerned about the potential impact of packing the court. But they are less than honest, hypocritical in fact, if they wish to opine as if Garland and Barrett do not factor into the equation.