The following reflects the speech I would like to hear from Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden.
My fellow Americans:
The preamble of our Constitution begins: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union.”
The Founders took the most inclusive word in the American lexicon to initiate codifying the ideals inspired by the Declaration of Independence. But cruel irony defined “we” with subjective qualifiers written seemingly in invisible ink.
Sadly, “we” meant a choice few. It did not include people of color or women, nor did it include those not part of the triumvirate known as “white male landowners.”
When the country was founded, the collective number who were disenfranchised exceeded the number who were beneficiaries of our democratic republic.
Throughout our history, however, gallant foot soldiers have periodically raised the critical clarifying question: Who comprises the “we” in “We the People?”
No matter how idyllic we chose to remember yesteryear, there has never been a moment in the American narrative when the inclusivity of “we” was not somehow in question. Historically, America’s internal strife is invariably connected to the incongruence in our appropriation of “we.”
Now we find ourselves at a moral precipice, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, testing whether this nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure.
Lincoln issued those words 157 years ago. But the underlying problem that led to the Civil War remains, our inability to reconcile divisions of race.
Race in America has been the unyielding vise grip that keeps us beholden to arrested development. Rather than viewing the matter with nuance and circumspection, our tendency has been to view race through the crippling binary lens that informs our thinking with predetermined suppositions.
When we examine Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back and view the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who is suspected of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., do the situations appear identical? Are they different? If so, what makes them different?
For those opposed to the efforts of Black Lives Matter, do you inquire why they are protesting before rendering your decision? Do you conveniently view them as one-size-fits-all?
When I was a young boy, my mother would always remind me, “Joey, you can be whatever you want to be!” For many African American families the precursor to my mother’s words is “The Talk!”
“The Talk” is the tragic rite of passage for practically every African American youth. It is the required parental warning on how to handle racial discrimination by the police. In short, it is a conversation on how to leave the situation alive.
I never had “The Talk” with my children; it never occurred to me. And if for some reason, you feel it necessary to have “The Talk,” how can you feel included in the “we” that represents “We the People?”
Those supportive of Black Lives Matter, have you reduced the definition of justice so that it conforms with your desired outcome, which may include defunding the police? Let me state unequivocally, I do not support defunding the police; I support conditioning federal aid based on whether or not law enforcement meets certain basic standards of decency.
For the irresponsible few, engaged in lawlessness, hiding behind the legitimacy of peaceful protesters that are protected by our First Amendment, your efforts devalue the cause of many who have taken to the streets seeking change.
Greater minds than my own have unsuccessfully grappled with this century’s old dilemma. I do not possess the magic elixir that will alleviate the problem. I do know, however, that fear is not the answer.
Fear is the primordial instinct that usually serves as our first responder. Seldom, if ever, has fear made America better. It masquerades as an ally, but in our public discourse it is the very antithesis of our democratic ethos.
I refuse to accept that we are somehow ebbing closer to the words echoed by the Irish poet William Butler Yeats: “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
The American experiment is held together by an idea — a radical idea. It is an idea that eschews homogenization, opting instead for liberty and equality. This idea embraces the challenging and difficult prism of pluralism that is defined in myriad ways. But America was not built on fear, but rather on courage. It is the only way we can thrive as a nation.
It was the courage of great but imperfect men who pledged their lives, fortunes and their sacred honor so that “we” can be as inclusive, transformative and dynamic as humanly possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.