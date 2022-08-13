Byron Williams: ‘Cheap civics’ is political posturing

Oh, Florida! It really is not my intention to pick on the Sunshine State, but lately it has become the classic example for states that seek to erode the nation’s civic virtue.

In case you missed it, the Florida Department of Education recently announced the Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative (CLEI). Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education announced that $106 million of state resources would be directed to establish the CLEI. The funding will award qualified teachers with the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence, which includes a $3,000 stipend for educators who complete training to earn the endorsement. The funding will also be used for Florida’s civics curriculum and to support the implementation of Florida’s revised civics and government standards in Florida’s K-12 public schools.

I’m all for initiatives that promote civics education, but Florida’s pattern to “other” those considered outside the mainstream renders me dubious of such efforts.

Florida, led by its governor, has misrepresented critical race theory, commingling it with The 1619 Project, banned certain books, even math books, and taken pernicious aim at the LGBT community.

So after othering particular Americans, creating issues that are not issues, it may be understandable that one might find Florida’s sudden interest in civics suspect.

Civics education, by definition, is a study of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Unfortunately, there has been a recent overreliance on the misappropriation of one’s rights without much consideration to its responsibilities. Does the CLEI plan to address this or merely add to the existing problem?

The appreciation of civics is much more than the rote memorization of key dates or knowing that America embraces a democratic-republican form of government that relies on a separation of powers. Any American civics course must begin by defining the civic virtue, which is liberty and equality. This is the metric that we use to critique past events as well as the present moment.

Civic virtue is crucial to a representative democracy like the United States. Representative democracy depends upon the judgments and behaviors of its citizens. Therefore those sent to represent the people, especially if they are reelected, reflect the will of the citizens they represent.

If those representatives are corrupt, the system is unable to meet the challenges presented by its lofty ideals. In this context, corruption does not merely suggest wrongdoing, though it certainly includes that, but also to be consumed with self-interest, whereby the public good is neglected.

The challenge, when making the civic virtue the epicenter of any civics course, is that one cannot predetermine the outcome. Understanding what happened in the American odyssey is not nearly as important as understanding the significance. If one is taught that the Emancipation Proclamation freed the enslaved, that is not only historically wrong, it doesn’t address why it remains one of the nation’s seminal documents.

Some Florida teachers are raising concerns about the state’s new civics training. Several teachers felt the new initiative pushes conservative ideas without offering the contrarian perspective. Some offered that it downplayed the significance of slavery.

If the latter concern is valid, it is probably unlikely that CLEI delved into the role racial capitalism played in the North as well as the South. While slavery is more widely known as a Southern phenomenon, the North was involved in the systematic removal of Native Americans from their lands in the quest of westward expansion. In fact, it is difficult to realize a land grant college today that does not sit on land appropriated from Native Americans.

Any civics curriculum that seeks to determine how individuals think runs counter to America’s democratic traditions. Moreover, civics should be the starting point that promotes lifelong curiosity about American democracy rather than a predetermined end point. CLEI appears to be advocating for “cheap civics.” This is civics without dissent.

Dissent provides the oxygen for American democracy. Cheap civics seeks to realize American greatness through the fallacy of perfection in spite of the American narrative that clearly indicates the nation’s greatest moments are invariably intertwined with its inability to live up to its immortal words.

It is difficult to see how a state brazenly engaged in banning books could simultaneously be the artisans of an authentic civics curriculum, unless CLEI is merely political posturing at its cynical worst.

NOTE: I am once again offering my online civics course beginning in September. Those interested can send me an email directly.