Chess and checkers are often associated with one another. But, beside sharing the commonality of being played on a 64-square board, they are different. Might we hold a similar understanding of contemporary politics and America's democratic legacy?

Contemporary politics is the short game, usually calibrated by 24-month intervals, based on the midterm and general elections. It is a zero-sum competition, where annihilating the opposition is the primary goal.

Terms such as “I don’t know” and “perhaps” are banned from the collective lexicons. The adversary in contemporary politics, hidden behind nice attire, well-coiffed hair, and plain speaking, adorns horns, holds a pitchfork and has a tail. Certainty, at least the appearance thereof, is the coin of realm. Contemporary politics traffic in fear.

Political self-interests become secondary to the primordial impulses of fear. Support for the opposition conjures the myth that the nation would move one step closer to a self-induced mushroom cloud. Contemporary politics has increasingly made us wary of policies that could help everybody, opting instead to be pacified by policies presented as more likely to be pernicious to a particular segment of the opposition.

Imagine if peddlers of the “Dr. Feelgood’s Quick Fix Elixir" were able to make good on their promises, what then? Would America benefit from being ensconced in a cocoon of sickening sameness? Would the fulfillment of political Armageddon be the first step toward realizing universal harmony?

This is not to suggest that one ignores contemporary politics, but it must be accompanied with an understanding of and appreciation for America’s democratic-republican form of government legacy. This represents our democratic long game.

This latter consideration is more than bemoaning that civics is no longer taught in schools. That’s a part, but only a small part. Appreciating the American story includes accepting those portions that we find unfavorable. Civic appreciation must be a lifelong responsibility of every citizen.

It is not sophomorically filling up local school board chambers, running on adrenaline, demanding they cease and desist from teaching something that they do not teach.

It requires the willingness to hold, say, the flaws of Thomas Jefferson, paradoxically articulating that liberty and equality are the cornerstones of the American experiment, while owning other human beings, and simultaneously marveling that he condensed two centuries of Enlightenment thinking into a single sentence that would inspire people around the world, seeking change over the next 247 years.

The American narrative does not depend on homogenization or uniformity of thought. It is a simple idea that serves as the bridge that connects the origins of civilization to modernity.

For America to be great does not require that one pretend the country surfs on a wave of perfection. The white male landowner notwithstanding, everyone has an unfavorable story to add to the American narrative.

America is complicated; it requires an enlightened populace to operate on all cylinders. Contemporary politics needs the American legacy or it risks becoming a bastion of reactionary thinking. Conversely, without contemporary politics the American legacy could fall victim to antiquity.

America’s longevity is not based on being tethered to a flawed mythology. It is a paradoxical experiment that demands that we find ways to coexist with that which we support with positions we would spend a lifetime opposing.

To achieve this goal requires a level of civic maturity we have yet to fully obtain. This explains why the food fight portion of contemporary politics is preferred over the democratic legacy. But civic maturity is much more than key dates and places; it is a commitment to the underlying ethos that spawned a nation.

The ideals of that nation simultaneously inspire and infuriate; it created the basis for the Civil War and valiant foot soldiers during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s. Those ideals were codified to justify enslaving human beings, but also the conduit to liberation.

We are currently hamstrung, simultaneously playing different games. We need not sacrifice one game for the other; both must be played simultaneously.

Don’t we at least need to know what game we’re playing at the appropriate moment? Otherwise, we will demand “crown me” at a time we should be declaring “check.”