Byron Williams: Choose: democracy or revenge

It was recently brought to my attention that the main reason for President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor to run again in 2024 is revenge.

What about the state of affairs, managing the economy or maintaining America’s global standing? Is American democracy, at least the 2024 version, simply about the primordial thirst for retaliation?

Or is it fear and loathing created by the inevitability of change?

Is it the longing for a version of America that never existed? Is the subtext of our current tension a desire for homogenization based on race, class and gender?

Revenge only has the capacity to see the antipathy that serves as the source of its motivation. It suffers from cataracts that may blind it to other factors. The dynamic progress that has always been a hallmark of the American odyssey will be forced to take a backseat to a regressive philosophy if the retribution party has its way.

Calls for revenge mean the Declaration of Independence is irrelevant, the Constitution is subjective and Madisonian democracy is an inconvenient non sequitur. We have passed the point where extremist talk, once the domain of the outer reaches of the internet, is now available for mainstream consumption.

Consider Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., one of the few Republicans willing to stand up against Biden’s immediate predecessor as he voted for impeachment during the second impeachment trial. He told The New York Times that he was intensely pressured by his party to claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — even if he didn’t believe it.

“I can’t tell you the number of times somebody said, ‘You don’t have to believe the election is stolen; the important thing isn’t believing it, it’s saying it,’” said Meijer.

The Michigan Republican recently lost his seat in the House of Representatives. And with the primary defeat of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the GOP has completed its purge of those in opposition to Biden’s immediate predecessor and the Jan. 6 riot.

The retribution coalition within the GOP doesn’t seem to recognize or care that, beyond the synchronized cacophony within their echo chamber, this doesn’t play well in a world where 1960’s primetime hits such as “Gunsmoke,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “Gilligan’s Island” are no longer must-see television.

They harbor the fanciful notion of returning to an America of the past. But that America never existed. America has always been a multicultural endeavor. In the past, America was just better at masking its diversity, promoting a public illusion of homogenization.

But America is changing overtly. Those opposed to change justify their malfeasance through the persuasive art of mendacity. So-called voting irregularities in 2020 have prompted 18 states to enact laws that will make voting more difficult for Americans in the lower economic quartile regardless of party affiliation.

According to the Associated Press’ exhaustive research, in the six states that were highlighted as having irregularities, out of more than 25 million votes cast, there were 475 potential infractions. Not only was it not enough to sway any election, there was zero evidence of a systematic effort as previously claimed.

Moreover, “potential infractions” included individuals who were felons who did not know or understand they were not allowed to vote in a particular state. The list also included individuals who submitted a ballot on behalf of a parent who died before the election. There were several individuals who sent mail-in ballots and also showed up to vote in person.

When one considers 475 possible infractions out of 25 million votes cast, this does not a trend make. Instead of admitting the hard truth provided by reality, a segment of the Republican Party has opted for conspiracy theories, lies, innuendo and fear.

This is part of an old playbook whereby the victimizer blames the victim. By falsely portraying the narrative, going outside the democratic guardrails and advocating revenge becomes the last refuge for defending the America of their hopes and desires, and not the one based on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

The November midterm elections offer the possibility of beginning America’s long overdue recalibration. Whatever the founder’s motivation in crafting a “more perfect union,” it was for the general welfare of “we the people,” and certainly not for the Neanderthal perspective of revenge.

