Byron Williams: Civic ignorance is increasingly hard to correct

Congressional Republicans bemoaning potential changes to the court portray themselves as helpless victims of the radical left. What did they expect?

Republicans declared that 10 months before the presidential election (2016) did not provide ample time when a president of the opposition party puts forth a Supreme Court nominee, but less than 60 days before the 2020 election was more than adequate when it’s the president of the same party that provides the nomination. Did they really believe this hypocrisy would not have repercussions?

According to former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told his chief of staff, Erskine Bowles: “The difference between us (Republicans and Democrats) is that we’ll do whatever we can, and you won’t do that; you think there are things you shouldn’t do.”

Such cynicism undermines the republic. Even if Biden were to champion reform to expand the court to 40 members for a single two-year term, that’s secondary to the much larger issue of civic ignorance.

Each side can begin the narrative where it places them in the most favorable light, justifying that, which under normal circumstances, could not be justified, which does nothing for the betterment of the republic.