Byron Williams: Civic ignorance is increasingly hard to correct

Back in October, when it was clear the Republican-led Senate planned to move forward on confirmation hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I was concerned that we were careening down a hill paved by arrogance and insularity that would lead into the abyss of chaos. Were the long-term interests of the republic the price for immediate gratification?
Justice Barrett has been confirmed and the chickens bearing our civic ignorance are coming home to roost. Acting on the political version of Newton’s Third Law of Motion — for every action there will be an opposite and more punitive reaction — Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, have signaled their desires to expand the Supreme Court.
The president has created a bipartisan commission to study structural changes to the court, including the number of justices that serve as well as term limits. The Constitution is silent on the number of justices on the court, equally so on the notion of term limits.
As for enacting structural changes to the court, I’m aligned with the recent thoughts of Justice Stephen Breyer: “Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed the latter perception, further eroding that trust.”
I fear Breyer’s comments may have arrived too late. Motivated by immediate gratification, fortified by civic ignorance, we can justify anything as long as it’s “our” side perpetuating it.
Congressional Republicans bemoaning potential changes to the court portray themselves as helpless victims of the radical left. What did they expect?
Republicans declared that 10 months before the presidential election (2016) did not provide ample time when a president of the opposition party puts forth a Supreme Court nominee, but less than 60 days before the 2020 election was more than adequate when it’s the president of the same party that provides the nomination. Did they really believe this hypocrisy would not have repercussions?
According to former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told his chief of staff, Erskine Bowles: “The difference between us (Republicans and Democrats) is that we’ll do whatever we can, and you won’t do that; you think there are things you shouldn’t do.”
Such cynicism undermines the republic. Even if Biden were to champion reform to expand the court to 40 members for a single two-year term, that’s secondary to the much larger issue of civic ignorance.
Each side can begin the narrative where it places them in the most favorable light, justifying that, which under normal circumstances, could not be justified, which does nothing for the betterment of the republic.
Meanwhile, we the people helplessly watch the destruction of our republican values like the typewriter manufacturer at the advent of the personal computer.
Shrewdly hiding behind partisanship, civic ignorance is pervasive, driving our public discourse, providing the night’s agenda for cable talk shows, titillating and reinforcing what we should deem as important.
House Republicans quickly seized on California’s Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments that protesters should “get more confrontational” if former officer Derek Chauvin did not receive a guilty verdict for the second-degree murder of George Floyd. Though Democrats prevailed over Republican attempts to censure Waters, it is noteworthy that 210 members of the GOP House voted to censure Waters, but only 11 voted earlier this year to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Greene is notable for suggesting that the 2017 mass shootings in Las Vegas and the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., were staged. She mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, calling him an “idiot” and was seen on video berating him on the streets of Washington, D.C. She’s been supportive of hoaxes that claim Hillary Clinton mutilated and murdered a child during a satanic ritual, that California wildfires were caused by Jewish-controlled lasers in outer space and claims that the Black Lives Matter movement is no different than the Ku Klux Klan.
I found Waters’ statements to be ill-timed, merely political pursuits to remain relevant, but that 199 more House Republicans found her remarks more reprehensible than Greene’s outlandish comments smacks of disingenuousness.
There comes a point where the ends cannot justify the means. One’s action in response to what one perceives the opposition would do in a similar situation simply sanctions operating beyond the scope of the democratic guardrails.
Thus, the hot button issue du jour is merely the misdirection that propels our civic ignorance. We are beyond the point where mere opposition can change the trajectory. Our public discourse has become impervious to polls, fact-checking or the stated values of the republic.
Being self-critical in a republic is just as important as dissent. Have we become a nation where bipartisan agreement is more apt to come in the form of behaviors detrimental to the republic?
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.