Byron Williams: Civic virtue is indispensable

In his closing remarks during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the House impeachment managers, offered: “If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost. (The) framers couldn’t protect us from ourselves if right and truth don’t matter.”
Schiff’s appeal rested on a notion of civic virtue.
Civic virtue is not a set of political orthodoxies or a particular platform. It holds a republic together based on a set of precepts. The nation is only as strong as the belief in those guidelines. Civic virtue best describes the character of its participants.
With the growing acceptance of polarizing conspiracy theories, a certainty derived from our suppositions, civic virtue becomes a frontline causality. Civic virtue is the moral precepts in relationship to a citizen's involvement in society. In a democratic-republican form of government, it can become the indefinable concept that resides exclusively on the side we embrace.
Any democratic-republican form of government begins with some understanding of civic virtue. From Machiavelli to the present moment, it is the subjective notion of civic virtue, peculiar to every republican form of government, that serves as its lifeblood. Can there be a commonly accepted notion of morality or a standard of righteous behavior to all citizens in a society, at least theoretically? If the answer is “no,” I’m not sure what one would call the undertaking, but it would be one lacking in civic virtue.
Moreover, if civic virtue is understood as something that resides exclusive on our side of the political ledger, it is merely a naïve belief that bears only the façade of reality.
The American republic was formed on a civic virtue embedded with self-restraint. The assuredness that we hold to our positions systematically mitigates our collective appreciation for civic virtue.
In a recent discussion with Margaret Taylor, senior editor and counsel of the Lawfare blog, Adam White, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, offered:
“Our constitutional structure itself presumes certain virtues among the people. The point is self-restraint with an eye to something beyond your immediate needs or wants, being able to recalibrate your own behavior in accordance to a higher goal — and in a way that's what republican virtue would require — an ability to get along within the framework of slow, deliberative, conflict-ridden, republican self-government, knowing that you needed to restrain yourself in the process for the sake of the process as a whole.”
The importance of civic virtue may be best surmised by James Madison in Federalist 51: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But the enormity of the “if” in Madison’s supposition makes government not only essential, but also a common embrace of civic virtue indispensable.
Somehow we’ve proceeded over the past several decades as if civic virtue were optional.
But the Constitution is not a substitute for virtue. Our constitutional framework assumes certain virtues among the people; it does not replace them. The lack of self-restraint, publicly calling for violence against election workers, justifying such actions by suggesting they were made in jest, somehow excuses the inexcusable.
America’s civic virtue has perennially asked since its inception: Who has the power: states or the federal government? The binary nature of the question ignores the importance of virtue. If the answer resides with the states, then the institution of slavery would have existed in perpetuity.
If, however, the answer suggests it is the federal government, then it risks becoming something consumed by the overgrown foliage that might impede liberty. James Madison’s contention in Federalist 10, wary of the growing nature of factions, holds that the federal government would dilute the dangers of power consolidated in factions.
Virtue is not something that can be enumerated nor can it be assumed or implied. But a republic, void of virtue, exists in name only. The question remains: Is this a quandary designed to be solved or one that a republic must struggle in order to maintain its survival?
At the conclusion of 2019, on the heels of the President’s Trump’s impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote:
“Each generation has an obligation to pass on to the next, not only a fully functioning government responsive to the needs of the people, but the tools to understand and improve it.”
If civic virtue is understood as something by only which one holds the opposition accountable, then the republic is unequivocally destined to fail. If, however, civic virtue is seen as the glue that holds the republic in place, it may still fail, but it would have done so under its own weight and not by a set of factors it was never designed to consider.
We don’t have to agree on the issue de jour, but there must be collective understanding on civic virtue.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), who is a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
