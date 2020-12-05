Byron Williams: Civic virtue is indispensable

Somehow we’ve proceeded over the past several decades as if civic virtue were optional.

But the Constitution is not a substitute for virtue. Our constitutional framework assumes certain virtues among the people; it does not replace them. The lack of self-restraint, publicly calling for violence against election workers, justifying such actions by suggesting they were made in jest, somehow excuses the inexcusable.

America’s civic virtue has perennially asked since its inception: Who has the power: states or the federal government? The binary nature of the question ignores the importance of virtue. If the answer resides with the states, then the institution of slavery would have existed in perpetuity.

If, however, the answer suggests it is the federal government, then it risks becoming something consumed by the overgrown foliage that might impede liberty. James Madison’s contention in Federalist 10, wary of the growing nature of factions, holds that the federal government would dilute the dangers of power consolidated in factions.

Virtue is not something that can be enumerated nor can it be assumed or implied. But a republic, void of virtue, exists in name only. The question remains: Is this a quandary designed to be solved or one that a republic must struggle in order to maintain its survival?