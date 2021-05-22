Byron Williams: Civics education is messy and necessary

Teaching civics could indeed restore health to American democracy or, in our existing hackneyed state, deepen the divisions.

The lack of civics calls into question whether a nation can co-exist 157 years apart in the documentation of its origin (1619 vs. 1776) or whether the reasons for its greatest crisis (the Civil War) can realize commonly agreed-upon pedagogy. This is one of the great challenges that civics presents — an overreliance on the need for agreement. Civics is not simply memorizing what happened, but garnering an appreciation for why it’s important.

More than feverishly attempting to persuade the contrarian perspective to accept our point of view, it is a more fruitful exercise to understand why they see it differently. The American legacy is so vast; it is impossible to be contained in a single perspective.

When it comes to civics education, agreement should only be shared in a macro context. A nation that eschewed homogenization, in lieu of a radical idea, must paradoxically rely on the discomfort of difference for its strength.