Byron Williams: Civics education is messy and necessary

There is a growing belief that civics, generally defined as the rights and responsibilities of the citizen, has a role to play in fortifying the 21st American experiment.
American civics is essential to sustaining our democratic-republican form of government. The vitality embedded in the phrases “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” “We the people,” and “government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” depend on a requisite number of citizens that appreciate America’s complicated and paradoxical story from fledgling upstart to global economic and military superpower.
A 2015 survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania found that only 36% of adults could name all three branches of the U.S. government; 35% couldn’t name even one. Only 27% of respondents knew that it requires a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate to override a president’s veto, and 21% wrongly thought that a 5-4 Supreme Court decision must be returned to Congress for reconsideration.
The Annenberg findings reveal that support for short-term goals represent the most one can hope in a democratic society when civic ignorance is widespread. In 2017, a number of Twitter users mistook the words of the Declaration of Independence as subversive anti-American screeds when NPR tweeted it out line by line.
One’s chosen occupation has little bearing on their appreciation for civic education. There are several members of Congress who could stand a refresher course, assuming there was initial instruction on the roles and responsibilities of a citizen.
Teaching civics could indeed restore health to American democracy or, in our existing hackneyed state, deepen the divisions.
The lack of civics calls into question whether a nation can co-exist 157 years apart in the documentation of its origin (1619 vs. 1776) or whether the reasons for its greatest crisis (the Civil War) can realize commonly agreed-upon pedagogy. This is one of the great challenges that civics presents — an overreliance on the need for agreement. Civics is not simply memorizing what happened, but garnering an appreciation for why it’s important.
More than feverishly attempting to persuade the contrarian perspective to accept our point of view, it is a more fruitful exercise to understand why they see it differently. The American legacy is so vast; it is impossible to be contained in a single perspective.
When it comes to civics education, agreement should only be shared in a macro context. A nation that eschewed homogenization, in lieu of a radical idea, must paradoxically rely on the discomfort of difference for its strength.
No American citizen could adequately perform their duties ignorant of what’s required of them. Can civics be taught effectively as a linear process, pregnant with rote memorization of dates and events? Should it be understood as the incomparable quest toward exceptionalism? I suppose it could, but to do so is about as meaningful as the study of pig Latin would be to wild boars.
The American legacy is not a canonized series of edicts, but rather a potpourri of high and low moments in the amorphous pursuit of a more perfect union. It is the latter distinction where American greatness can be realized.
W.E.B. Du Bois writing about Abraham Lincoln wrote:
“Abraham Lincoln was a Southern poor white, of illegitimate birth, poorly educated and unusually ugly, awkward, ill-dressed. He liked smutty stories and was a politician down to his toes.”
Du Bois goes on to write: “There was something left, so that at the crisis he was big enough to be inconsistent — cruel, merciful; peace-loving, a fighter; despising Negroes and letting them fight and vote; protecting slavery and freeing slaves. He was a man — a big, inconsistent, brave man.”
I have always found this quote to be an apt metaphor for the nation at-large. At critical junctures, American greatness could be measured by Du Bois’ seemingly paradoxical observations — big, inconsistent and brave.
Civics is not the quest to adapt congruent perspectives of America’s specific historical moments, but one that values the larger implications of a nation founded on a radical and unprecedented idea.
As Benjamin Rush offered nine months prior to the completion of the Constitution in 1787:
“There is nothing more common than to confound the terms of the American Revolution with those of the late American war. The American war is over: but this is far from being the case with the American Revolution. On the contrary, nothing but the first act of the great drama is closed.”
Rush’s words suggest the most effective civics education for sustaining the American experiment is a historical glance backward in order to see fully the possibilities going forward.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.