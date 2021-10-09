Byron Williams: Civics requires commitment to ideals

The paradoxical nature of America’s democratic-republican form of government demands that the journey is as important, if not more so, than the destination. No issue can be so virtuous that it justifies undemocratic methods to be achieved.

But America has yet to evolve from the initial concerns that James Madison held for the undue influence for factions.

As Madison opined in Federalist 55:

“In all very numerous assemblies, of whatever character composed, passion never fails to wrest the sceptre from reason. Had every Athenian citizen been a Socrates, every Athenian assembly would still have been a mob.”

Madison’s 1787 concerns may be the anvil that the nation perennially carries around its neck. Factions are an organic process that becomes problematic when allegiance to it becomes superior to our civic commitments. It may represent the most effective weapon in the arsenal of paradox.

But there is a line of demarcation where factions should never be allowed to encroach. That may be the most daunting challenge presented to our civic appreciation.